Take a Look at the 2021–2022 Tony Season Thus Far

As 2021 comes to a close, look back at the new productions that have officially opened this season.

After shuttering in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lights of Broadway returned to the theatre district in 2021. In addition to a host of productions from earlier seasons, the past few months have welcomed several new productions that are part of the 2021–2022 Broadway season. As the year comes to a close, look back at the new productions that have officially opened this season.

Take a Look at the 2021–2022 Tony Season Thus Far Take a Look at the 2021–2022 Tony Season Thus Far 48 PHOTOS *Note: Girl From the North Country opened prior to the pandemic shutdown, but not in time to be eligible for the 74th annual Tony ceremony, thus its inclusion in the 2021–2022 compilation.