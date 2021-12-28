Take a Look at the 2021–2022 Tony Season Thus Far

Take a Look at the 2021–2022 Tony Season Thus Far
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 28, 2021
 
As 2021 comes to a close, look back at the new productions that have officially opened this season.
Namir Smallwood and Jon Michael Hill in <i>Pass Over</i>, Katrina Lenk in <i>Company</i>, and LaChanze in <i>Trouble in Mind</i>
Namir Smallwood and Jon Michael Hill in Pass Over, Katrina Lenk in Company, and LaChanze in Trouble in Mind

After shuttering in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lights of Broadway returned to the theatre district in 2021. In addition to a host of productions from earlier seasons, the past few months have welcomed several new productions that are part of the 2021–2022 Broadway season.

As the year comes to a close, look back at the new productions that have officially opened this season.

<i>Girl From the North Country</i> Playbill - October 2021
Girl From the North Country
The cast of<i> Girl From the North Country</i>
Cast in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
Austin Scott and Kimber Elaybe Sprawl in <i>Girl From The North Country</i>
Austin Scott and Kimber Elaybe Sprawl in Girl From The North Country Matthew Murphy
Pass Over Playbill - August 2021
Pass Over
Namir Smallwood and Jon Michael Hill in <i>Pass Over</i>
Namir Smallwood and Jon Michael Hill in Pass Over Joan Marcus
Namir Smallwood and Jon Michael Hillin <i>Pass Over</i>
Jon Michael Hill, Gabriel Ebert, and Namir Smallwood in Pass Over Joan Marcus
<i>Six the Musical</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Six the Musical
Six_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Anna Uzele_HR.jpg
Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Anna Uzele in Joan Marcus
Six_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Anna Uzele with Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly_HR.jpg
Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele, Brittney Mack, and Samantha Pauly in Six Joan Marcus
<i>Lackawanna Blues</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Lackawanna Blues
*Note: Girl From the North Country opened prior to the pandemic shutdown, but not in time to be eligible for the 74th annual Tony ceremony, thus its inclusion in the 2021–2022 compilation.

