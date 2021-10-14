Take a Look at the Broadway Return of Girl From the North Country

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Take a Look at the Broadway Return of Girl From the North Country
By Playbill Staff
Oct 14, 2021
 
The Bob Dylan jukebox musical reopened at the Belasco Theatre October 13.
Girl From the North Country_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Cast of Girl From the North Country Bruce Glikas for Girl From The North Country

After remaining dark for the 18 months of the Broadway shutdown, Girl From the North Country reopened at the Belasco Theatre October 13. The production first opened on Broadway March 5, 2020, following runs in London's West End and Off-Broadway at the Public Theater.

Featuring a book by director Conor McPherson and music from Bob Dylan's catalog, the musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

Take A Look at the Broadway Return of Girl From the North Country

Take A Look at the Broadway Return of Girl From the North Country

28 PHOTOS
Girl From the North Country_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Girl From the North Country at the Belasco Theatre Bruce Glikas for Girl From The North Country
Girl From the North Country_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Musicians play for the crowd at Girl From the North Country Bruce Glikas for Girl From The North Country
Girl From the North Country_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Marco Paguia Bruce Glikas for Girl From The North Country
Girl From the North Country_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Suzanne Vega Bruce Glikas for Girl From The North Country
Girl From the North Country_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Edward Staudenmayer Bruce Glikas for Girl From The North Country
Girl From the North Country_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Mary Ann McSweeney, Claudia Chopek, and Andy Stack Bruce Glikas for Girl From The North Country
Girl From the North Country_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Anastasia Talley Bruce Glikas for Girl From The North Country
Girl From the North Country_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Andrew Burnap Bruce Glikas for Girl From The North Country
Girl From the North Country_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Aaron Lustbader Bruce Glikas for Girl From The North Country
Girl From the North Country_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Ben Rappaport Bruce Glikas for Girl From The North Country
Share

Many of the original cast members returned, including Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Mare Winningham with Colin Bates joining the company.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale with additional arrangements by Hale and McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.