Take a Look at the Broadway Return of Girl From the North Country

The Bob Dylan jukebox musical reopened at the Belasco Theatre October 13.

After remaining dark for the 18 months of the Broadway shutdown, Girl From the North Country reopened at the Belasco Theatre October 13. The production first opened on Broadway March 5, 2020, following runs in London's West End and Off-Broadway at the Public Theater. Featuring a book by director Conor McPherson and music from Bob Dylan's catalog, the musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

Many of the original cast members returned, including Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Mare Winningham with Colin Bates joining the company. Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale with additional arrangements by Hale and McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.