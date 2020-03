Take a Look at the Latest Crop of Marquees for the 2019-2020 Season

See the newest show art decorating the Great White Way.

As the spring season on Broadway commences, a new crop of marquees are decorating New York City’s theatre district. Check out the latest signage for the final leg of the 2019–2020 season. Check Out the Latest 2019-2020 Season Marquees Check Out the Latest 2019-2020 Season Marquees 73 PHOTOS