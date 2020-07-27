Take a Look at the Letters and Memories in Ellen Greene’s Little Shop of Horrors Scrapbook

opened July 27, 1982, for what became a 2,209-performance run at Off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre. Based on the Little Shop of Horrors Roger Corman cult classic about a man-eating plant, the Alan Menken- Howard Ashman musical starred Lee Wilkof and Ellen Greene. The 1986 film version of the musical, directed by Frank Oz, starred Rick Moranis, Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin, John Candy, and Greene reprising her stage role as Audrey.
Greene helped create her role Off-Broadway with Menken and Ashman and later reprised her work in Los Angeles, London, on screen, and again in the critically acclaimed New York City Center revival opposite
Jake Gyllenhaal. For the aforementioned City Center production, Greene shared with Playbill photos from her many acclaimed stints as Audrey, including stage, film, and concert work.
Flip through her Little Shop journey below:
Me and Lee (Wilkof)...he was my fave on the Orpheum Stage with Howard (Ashman) directing the shoot before opening
This is from when we went to LA to perform at the Westwood (which later was named after David Geffen — ps david came to the first day of shooting of the film to wish us luck). That's my sweet sweet Alan and Howie and that's Marty (Marty Robinson who designed the plant — he was my boyfriend at the time) with our pup Snuffy (after Marty's character in Sesame Street) in the second plant — how young.
This is a close-up of Audrey during a photo shoot in London. Looks like I was just ravaged… and had a good time!
Beginning of the ravage…
Audrey Meets the Queen- I was so scared and had practiced my curtsy… but as we were lined up right before we were to meet, I asked aloud if I should cover up, for I had a little jacket. The dress was the stunt double's dress. John Bright of Cosprops (many Oscars) had found and took in within an inch of my life (we knew Audrey dresses were right when I had trouble breathing… I had a slant board on set)... So Julie Andrews chimed in with, "No, give the prince a thrill." So when the Queen got to me she was so white (like she had lived in a closet… but beautiful and with diamonds… very little make-up), so when she queried, "So I hear you came all the way from America," I was so scared all I could say was a quick yes and a curtsy!
We had the most wonderful 40th birthday for Howard at my loft around a 10-foot table. I cooked and baked for days..and at my wedding upstate at Donn's on June 17th, 1990, when my husband Tibor was saying his I dos....to be honest… I was looking at my Howie in his seersucker suit with Bill by his side, knowing I should relish looking at him for I wouldn't have him much longer....he passed the next year. I loved him so.
Howard was about to leave me in London at the Comedy, and he wrote me this note (p.s. Howie was the first to take me to Paris… first thing he did is make me a bubble bath, pour me Champagne and give me my first taste of caviar… it was dreamy!)
My Connie (Constance Grappo) and Lee (Lee Wilkof) in my dressing room at the Comedy - she assisted-directed with Howard — and, of course, Leeland was my Seymour - they met and fell in love during the rehearsal/run of the show!!!!!!!!