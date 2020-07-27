Take a Look at the Letters and Memories in Ellen Greene’s Little Shop of Horrors Scrapbook

The show began a 2,209-performance run at Off-Broadway’s Orpheum Theatre July 27, 1982.

Little Shop of Horrors opened July 27, 1982, for what became a 2,209-performance run at Off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre. Based on the Roger Corman cult classic about a man-eating plant, the Alan Menken-Howard Ashman musical starred Lee Wilkof and Ellen Greene. The 1986 film version of the musical, directed by Frank Oz, starred Rick Moranis, Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin, John Candy, and Greene reprising her stage role as Audrey.

Greene helped create her role Off-Broadway with Menken and Ashman and later reprised her work in Los Angeles, London, on screen, and again in the critically acclaimed New York City Center revival opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. For the aforementioned City Center production, Greene shared with Playbill photos from her many acclaimed stints as Audrey, including stage, film, and concert work.

