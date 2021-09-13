Take a Look at the London Premiere of Indecent

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Take a Look at the London Premiere of Indecent
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 13, 2021
Buy Tickets to Indecent
 
Paula Vogel’s Tony-nominated play officially opens September 13.
in <i>Indecent</i>
Alexandra Silber and Molly Osborne in Indecent Johan Persson

After resuming performances September 3, the European premiere of Paula Vogel’s Tony-nominated Indecent opens at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory September 13. The production first began performances in 2020 but was shuttered during previews due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through November 27.

Inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s The God of Vengeance—a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel—Indecent charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

Take a Look at the European Premiere Production of Indecent in London

Take a Look at the European Premiere Production of Indecent in London

15 PHOTOS
in <i>Indecent</i>
Alexandra Silber and Molly Osborne in Indecent Johan Persson
in <i>Indecent</i>
Cast in Indecent Johan Persson
Cory English and cast in <i>Indecent</i>
Cory English and cast in Indecent Johan Persson
in <i>Indecent</i>
Finbar Lynch and Joseph Timms in Indecent Johan Persson
Cast in <i>Indecent</i>
Cast in Indecent Johan Persson
Joseph Timms and Molly Osborne in <i>Indecent</i>
Joseph Timms and Molly Osborne in Indecent Johan Persson
in <i>Indecent</i>
Cast in Indecent Johan Persson
Molly Osborne and Alexandra Silber in <i>Indecent</i>
Molly Osborne and Alexandra Silber in Indecent Johan Persson
Cast in <i>Indecent</i>
Cast in Indecent Johan Persson
Finbar Lynch and cast in <i>Indecent</i>
Finbar Lynch and cast in Indecent Johan Persson
Share

The cast features Broadway's Alexandra Silber, along with Beverley Klein, Finbar Lynch, Molly Osborne, Peter Polycarpou, Joseph Timms, Merlin Shepherd, Anna Lowenstein, and Josh Middleton. Rebecca Taichman directs, having won a Tony for her work on the Broadway production.

The production features choreography by David Dorfman, set design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, U.S. sound design by Matt Hubbs, U.K. sound design by Jonathan Everett, projection design by Tal Yarden, music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, music supervision by Lisa Gutkin, and music direction by Merlin Shepherd.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.