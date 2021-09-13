Take a Look at the London Premiere of Indecent

Paula Vogel’s Tony-nominated play officially opens September 13.

After resuming performances September 3, the European premiere of Paula Vogel’s Tony-nominated Indecent opens at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory September 13. The production first began performances in 2020 but was shuttered during previews due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through November 27.

Inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s The God of Vengeance—a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel—Indecent charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.



The cast features Broadway's Alexandra Silber, along with Beverley Klein, Finbar Lynch, Molly Osborne, Peter Polycarpou, Joseph Timms, Merlin Shepherd, Anna Lowenstein, and Josh Middleton. Rebecca Taichman directs, having won a Tony for her work on the Broadway production.

The production features choreography by David Dorfman, set design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, U.S. sound design by Matt Hubbs, U.K. sound design by Jonathan Everett, projection design by Tal Yarden, music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, music supervision by Lisa Gutkin, and music direction by Merlin Shepherd.