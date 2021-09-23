Take a Look at the West End Transfer of The Last 5 Years

The Jason Robert Brown musical opens in London September 23.

After beginning performances September 17, the West End transfer of The Last 5 Years opens at the Garrick Theatre September 23. The production first played the Southwark Playhouse in 2020.

The show, in which the actors also serves as musicians, stars Molly Lynch (Sweeney Todd, The Light in the Piazza) and Oli Higginson (The Haystack, Bridgerton) reprising their roles as Cathy and Jamie, respectively.

The Last 5 Years tells the story of aspiring actor Cathy and writing superstar Jamie as they fall in and out of love, with Jamie detailing his side of the relationship in chronological order and Cathy telling it in reverse.



Take a Look at the West End Transfer of The Last 5 Years Take a Look at the West End Transfer of The Last 5 Years 16 PHOTOS

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, the production features choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by Jamie Platt, and sound design by Adam Fisher. The musical director is Leo Munby; casting is by Jane Deitch.

The Last 5 Years is produced at the Garrick Theatre by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Eilene Davidson Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group, with Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason-Haigh Ellery for DLAP Group, David Treatman, and Max Johnson.