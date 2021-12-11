Take a Look at the World Premiere of Flying Over Sunset on Broadway

The Lincoln Center Theater production, starring Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack, and Tony Yazbeck, is set to open December 13.

After beginning preview performances November 11, Lincoln Center Theater’s world premiere of Flying Over Sunset is set to officially open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater December 13. The production was originally slated to open in April 2020 but halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flying Over Sunset is inspired by the use of LSD in the late '50s by author Aldous Huxley, playwright and Congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce, and film star Cary Grant. On their trips, they grapple with the unknowns of their lives and the world. The show features a book by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie.



Flying Over Sunset stars Tony nominees Harry Hadden-Paton as Aldous Huxley, Carmen Cusack as Clare Boothe Luce, and Tony Yazbeck as Cary Grant alongside Kanisha Marie Feliciano as Ann/Judith, Nehal Joshi as Dr. Harris/Cary's Father, Emily Pynenburg as Rosalia/Sophia, Michele Ragusa as Austin/Handmaiden, Robert Sella as Gerald Heard, Laura Shoop as Maria Huxley, and Atticus Ware as Archie Leach. Rounding out the company are Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther as understudies.

Directed by Lapine with choreography by Michelle Dorrance, the production features scenic design by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by three-time Tony nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by five-time Tony nominee Dan Moses Schrier, projection design by 59 Productions, orchestrations by two-time Tony winner Michael Starobin, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, and stage management by Rick Steiger. Casting is by The Telsey Office. The LCT production is presented in association with Jack Shear.