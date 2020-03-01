Take a Look at Tony Winner Lindsay Mendez’s Theatre Highlights

The Carousel and Wicked celebrates her birthday March 1.

Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez celebrates her birthday March 1. The actor, known for her big belt, made her Broadway debut in the 2007 revival of Grease, originating the role of Jan. She would return to the Great White Way in 2010 as a Mennonette in Sherie Rene Scott’s autobiographical musical Everyday Rapture. In 2013, Mendez journeyed to Oz, assuming the role of Elphaba.

Mendez made her Broadway play debut in 2017 in Josh Harmon’s Significant Other, playing Laura opposite Gideon Glick as Jordan Berman. She was last seen on Broadway in her Tony Award-winning performances as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel.

