Take a Look Back at 46 Years of A Chorus Line on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Archival Photos   Take a Look Back at 46 Years of A Chorus Line on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Jul 25, 2021
 
The original Broadway production of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical began performances at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre July 25, 1975.
<i>A Chorus Line</i>
A Chorus Line

The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Chorus Line began performances on Broadway at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre July 25, 1975 before officially opening October 19, 1975. When it closed 15 years later on April 28, 1990, it was the longest-running show in Broadway history, having played 6,137 performances. (It would be surpassed by Cats seven years later and is now the seventh-longest Broadway run.) The production won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, nine Tony Awards (including Best Musical, Score, and Book), and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award.

Conceived, choreographed, and directed by Michael Bennett, the show features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban. The original production was conceived beginning in January 1974, opened at The Public Theater’s Newman Theatre May 21, 1975 before it transferred to its Broadway home.

Take a Look Back at 46 Years of A Chorus Line on Broadway

Take a Look Back at 46 Years of A Chorus Line on Broadway

45 PHOTOS
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast of A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_ Kelly Bishop and Wayne Cilento_HR.jpg
Kelly Bishop and Wayne Cilento in A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Baayork Lee_HR.jpg
Baayork Lee and cast of A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_ Cast_HR.jpg
Cast of A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Cast _HR.jpg
Cast of A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Cast2_HR.jpg
Cast of A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Cast _HR.jpg
Cast of A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Cast1_HR.jpg
Cast of A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Don Percassi_HR.jpg
Don Percassi and cast of A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Don Percassi, Renee Baughman and Pamela Blair_HR.jpg
Don Percassi, Renee Baughman, and Pamela Blair in A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share

The original Broadway production starred Scott Allen as Roy, Renee Baughman as Kristine, Kelly Bishop as Sheila, Pamela Blair as Val, Wayne Cilento as Mike, Chuck Cissel as Butch, Clive Clerk as Larry, Kay Cole as Maggie, Ronald Dennis as Richie, Donna Drake as Tricia, Brandt Edwards as Tom, Patricia Garland as Judy, Carolyn Kirsch as Lois, Ron Kuhlman as Don, Nancy Lane as Bebe, Baayork Lee as Connie, Priscilla Lopez as Diana, Robert LuPone as Zach, Cameron Mason as Mark, Donna McKechnie as Cassie, Don Percassi as Al, Michael Serrecchia, Michael Stuart as Greg, Thomas J. Walsh as Bobby, Sammy Williams as Paul, and Crissy Wilzak as Vicki.

A Chorus Line featured co-choreography by Bob Avian, scenic design by Robin Wagner, costume design by Theoni V. Aldredge, lighting design by Tharon Musser, and sound design by Abe Jacob with stage management Jeff Hamlin, Frank Harenstein, and Scott Allen. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

Stock and amateur rights for A Chorus Line are represented by Tams-Witmark, a Concord Theatricals Company.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.