Take a Look Back at 46 Years of A Chorus Line on Broadway

The original Broadway production of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical began performances at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre July 25, 1975.

The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Chorus Line began performances on Broadway at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre July 25, 1975 before officially opening October 19, 1975. When it closed 15 years later on April 28, 1990, it was the longest-running show in Broadway history, having played 6,137 performances. (It would be surpassed by Cats seven years later and is now the seventh-longest Broadway run.) The production won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, nine Tony Awards (including Best Musical, Score, and Book), and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award.



Conceived, choreographed, and directed by Michael Bennett, the show features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban. The original production was conceived beginning in January 1974, opened at The Public Theater’s Newman Theatre May 21, 1975 before it transferred to its Broadway home.

The original Broadway production starred Scott Allen as Roy, Renee Baughman as Kristine, Kelly Bishop as Sheila, Pamela Blair as Val, Wayne Cilento as Mike, Chuck Cissel as Butch, Clive Clerk as Larry, Kay Cole as Maggie, Ronald Dennis as Richie, Donna Drake as Tricia, Brandt Edwards as Tom, Patricia Garland as Judy, Carolyn Kirsch as Lois, Ron Kuhlman as Don, Nancy Lane as Bebe, Baayork Lee as Connie, Priscilla Lopez as Diana, Robert LuPone as Zach, Cameron Mason as Mark, Donna McKechnie as Cassie, Don Percassi as Al, Michael Serrecchia, Michael Stuart as Greg, Thomas J. Walsh as Bobby, Sammy Williams as Paul, and Crissy Wilzak as Vicki.

A Chorus Line featured co-choreography by Bob Avian, scenic design by Robin Wagner, costume design by Theoni V. Aldredge, lighting design by Tharon Musser, and sound design by Abe Jacob with stage management Jeff Hamlin, Frank Harenstein, and Scott Allen. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

