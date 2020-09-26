Take a Look Back at Cherry Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Zachary Quinto in The Glass Menagerie

The Tony-nominated Broadway revival of the Tennessee Williams play opened September 26, 2013.

September 26 marks the anniversary of the opening of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie, which came to Broadway in a 2013 following a production at the American Repertory Theater. The revival, directed by John Tiffany, played 24 previews and 173 performances before closing February 23, 2014, earning seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Play. Williams’ autobiographical memory play looks at the WIngfield family—frustrated writer Tom; his nagging mother, Amanda, who is often lost in memories of her Southern-belle past; and his painfully shy sister, Laura—and the effect a visit from a “gentleman caller” for Laura has on all their lives. Cherry Jones, Zachary Quinto and Celia Keenan-Bolger in The Glass Menagerie at A.R.T. Cherry Jones, Zachary Quinto and Celia Keenan-Bolger in The Glass Menagerie at A.R.T. 12 PHOTOS The revival starred Cherry Jones as Amanda, Zachary Quinto as Tom, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Laura, and Brian J. Smith as the Gentleman Caller. The Glass Menagerie featured movement by Steven Hoggett, scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Clive Goodwin, and music by Nico Muhly, with stage management by Steven Zweigbaum, Chris De Camillis, and Marisha Ploski. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com.