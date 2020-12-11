Take a Look Back at Cy Coleman's City of Angels on Broadway

The musical opened at the Virginia Theatre December 11, 1989.

December 11 marks the 31st anniversary of City of Angels, the musical comedy with music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by David Zippel, and a book by Larry Gelbart. The production, which opened on Broadway at the Viriginia Theatre in 1989, is an homage to the film noir genre and follows two interlocking plots: that of an author attempting to adapt his book into a screenplay, and the plot of the film he is trying to write.

Directed by Michael Blakemore with musical staging by Walter Painter, City of Angels played 24 previews and 879 performances before closing January 19, 1992. The production earned 11 Tony Award nominations, winning 6 including Best Musical.

City of Angels starred Gregg Edelman as Stine, James Naughton as Stone, René Auberjonois as Irwin S. Irving/Buddy Fidler, Randy Graff as Oolie/Donna, Dee Hoty as Carla Haywood/Alaura Kingsley, Kay McClelland as Gabby/Bobbi, James Cahill as Dr. Mandril/Barber, Carolee Carmello as Stand-In/Margaret, Shawn Elliott as Pancho Vargas/Munoz, Tom Galantich as Orderly/Officer Pasco/Gene, Eleanor Glockner as Margie/Hairdresser, James Hindman as Orderly/Mahoney/Del Dacosta Alvin Lum as Yamato/Cinematographer, Jacquey Maltby as Bootsie, Keith Perry as Werner Krieglre/Luther Kingsley, Herschel Sparber as Studio Cop/Big Six, Evan Thompson as Shoeshine/Commissioner Gaines, Doug Tompos as Peter Kingsley/Gerald Pierce, Scott Waara as Jimmy Powers, Raymond Xifo as Studio Cop/Sonny/Rachel York as Mallory Kingsley/Avril Raines, and Peteer Davis, Gary Kahn, Amy Jane London, and Jackie Presti as members of the Angel City 4.

The production featured scenic design by Robin Wagner, costume design by Floreence Klotz, lighting design by Paul Gallo, and sound design by Peter Fitzgerald and Bernard Fox with stage management by Steven Zweigbaum, Brian Meister, and Matthew Mundinger. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/CityOfAngels.