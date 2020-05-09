Take a Look Back at Glenda Jackson in Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

The Tony-winning actor celebrates her birthday May 9.

May 9 marks the birthday of English actor Glenda Jackson. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at the play that recently earned her a Tony Award—Edward Albee's Three Tall Women.

Three Tall Women opened on Broadway at the Golden Theatre March 29, 2018. The play was directed by Joe Mantello and played 30 previews and 102 performances before closing on June 24, 2018. The production earned six Tony Award nominations, winning two, including Best Actress for Jackson and Best Featured Actress for Laurie Metcalf.

Production Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Glenda Jackson, and Alison Pill in Three Tall Women Production Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Glenda Jackson, and Alison Pill in Three Tall Women 18 PHOTOS

In the play, three women of different ages talk about their lives and their relationships with their families. Gradually it emerges that they may all be the same woman. Jackson and Metcalf played the 92- and 52-year-old iterations of the woman, while Alison Pill played the third, 26-year-old version.

The production featured scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Paul Gallo, sound design by Fitz Patton, and hair and makeup design by Luc Verschueren.

