Take a Look Back at Gwen Verdon in Broadway's New Girl in Town

The production opened May 14, 1957, at the 46th Street Theatre.

May 14 marks the anniversary of New Girl in Town, which starred Gwen Verdon in her second collaboration with husband Bob Fosse. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at the original production.

New Girl in Town opened on Broadway at the 46th Street Theatre May 14, 1957. The musical, directed by George Abbot and choreographed by Fosse, played 431 performances before closing on May 24 of the following year. The production earned Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Performance by a Featured Actor; Verdon and co-star Thelma Ritter both tied for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. Listen to the cast album on Amazon Music.

With music and lyrics by Bob Merrill and a book by George Abbott, the musical is an adaptation of the Eugene O'Neill play Anna Christie. It follows a weary former prostitute who seeks out her estranged sea captain father Chris, hoping to earn his forgiveness. In the meantime, she also finds love with Mat, a stoker from whom she attempts to conceal her past.

Verdon starred as Anna, joined by Ritter as Marthy, Cameron Prud'homme as Chris, and George Wallace as Mat. For a full list of the production's opening night cast and creative team, check out PlaybillVault.com/NewGirlinTown.

