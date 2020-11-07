Take a Look Back at the 2011 Broadway Revival of Godspell

Photos   Take a Look Back at the 2011 Broadway Revival of Godspell
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 07, 2020
 
The production, starring Hunter Parrish, Lindsay Mendez, and more, opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre November 7, 2011.
Cast of Godspell Jeremy Daniel

Daniel Goldstein’s revival of Godspell opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre November 7, 2011. The production, featuring choreography by Christopher Gattelli, played 30 previews and 264 performances before closing on June 24, 2012.

Originally opening on Broadway in 1976, Godspell recounts the Gospel According to St. Matthew, presented in a series of skits and songs. The musical was conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak and features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

The production starred Hunter Parrish as Jesus and Wallace Smith as John/Judas alongside Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, Celisse Henderson, Telly Leung, George Salazar, Morgan James, Uzo Aduba, Nick Blaemire, and Lindsay Mendez. Rounding out the company were Joaquina Kalukango, Eric Michael Krop, Corey Mach, and Julia Mattison as understudies.

Following Parrish's departure, Corbin Bleu took over the role of Jesus until the show's closing on June 24, 2012.

Godspell featured scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Miranda Hoffman, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Andrew Keister, and special effects by Chic Silber with stage management by David O’Brien, Stephen R. Gruse, and Collen Danaher. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Godspell.

