Take a Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls…

With the announcement of the show's upcoming Main Stem revival, Playbill looks back at the show’s 1976 Broadway debut.

As previously announced, Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf is scheduled to return to Broadway in 2022, directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown. In honor of the upcoming revival, Playbill is revisiting the choreo-poem’s 1976 Broadway debut.

For colored girls... opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre September 15, 1976, following a run at The Public Theater. The production, arranged and directed by Oz Scott and choreographed by Paula Moss, played 5 previews and 742 performances before closing July 16, 1978. The production would go on to be nominated for two Tony Awards, with Trezana Beverley winning for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Shange’s form-changing choreo-poem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

For colored girls... starred Beverley as Lady in Red, Laurie Carlos as Lady in Blue, Risë Collins as Lady in Purple, Aku Kadogo as Lady in Yellow, Janet League as Lady in Brown, Paula Moss as Lady in Green, and Shange as Lady in Orange with Aku Kadogo, Seret Scott, and Michele Shay as understudies.

The production featured music for "I Found God in Myself" by Diana Wharton, scenic design by Ming Cho Lee, costume design by Judy Dearing, and lighting design by Jennifer Tipton with stage management by John Beven and Fai Walker-Davis. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/ForColoredGirls.