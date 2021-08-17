Take a Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls…

Photo Features   Take a Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls…
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 17, 2021
 
With the announcement of the show's upcoming Main Stem revival, Playbill looks back at the show’s 1976 Broadway debut.
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Aku Kadogo, Rise Collins, Trazana Beverly (front), Laurie Carlos, Seret Scott & Paula Moss _HR.jpg
Aku Kadogo, Risë Collins, Trazana Beverly (front), Laurie Carlos, Seret Scott, and Paula Moss Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

As previously announced, Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf is scheduled to return to Broadway in 2022, directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown. In honor of the upcoming revival, Playbill is revisiting the choreo-poem’s 1976 Broadway debut.

For colored girls... opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre September 15, 1976, following a run at The Public Theater. The production, arranged and directed by Oz Scott and choreographed by Paula Moss, played 5 previews and 742 performances before closing July 16, 1978. The production would go on to be nominated for two Tony Awards, with Trezana Beverley winning for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Shange’s form-changing choreo-poem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

Look Back at Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf

The show opened at the Booth Theatre September 15, 1976.

12 PHOTOS
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Aku Kadogo, Rise Collins, Trazana Beverly (front), Laurie Carlos, Seret Scott & Paula Moss _HR.jpg
Aku Kadogo, Risë Collins, Trazana Beverly (front), Laurie Carlos, Seret Scott, and Paula Moss Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Rise Collins, Aku Kadogo, Laurie Carlos & Seret Scott _HR.jpg
Risë Collins, Aku Kadogo, Laurie Carlos, and Seret Scott Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Broadway_Production_Photos_1976_HR
Trazana Beverley Martha Swope
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Paula Moss, Trazana Berverly, Aku Kadogo, Seret Scott & Rise Collins _HR.jpg
Paula Moss, Trazana Berverly, Aku Kadogo, Seret Scott, and Risë Collins Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Rise Collins & Aku Kadogo_HR.jpg
Risë Collins and Paula Moss Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Rise Collins, Seret Scott, Trazana Berverly & Paula Moss_HR.jpg
Risë Collins, Seret Scott, Trazana Berverly, and Paula Moss Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Broadway_Production_Photos_1976_HR
Rise Collins, Aku Kadogo, Laurie Carlos, and Seret Scott
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Broadway_Production_Photos_1976_HR
Aku Kadogo, Janet League, Risë Collins, Trazana Beverley, Laurie Carlos, Seret Scott, and Paula Moss Martha Swope
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Broadway_Production_Photos_1976_HR
Aku Kadogo, Risë Collins, Paula Moss, Janet League, and Seret Scott Martha Swope
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Broadway_Production_Photos_1976_HR
Aku Kadogo, Paula Moss, Risë Collins, Janet League, Ntozake Shange, Trazana Beverley, and Laurie Carlos Sy Friedman
Share

For colored girls... starred Beverley as Lady in Red, Laurie Carlos as Lady in Blue, Risë Collins as Lady in Purple, Aku Kadogo as Lady in Yellow, Janet League as Lady in Brown, Paula Moss as Lady in Green, and Shange as Lady in Orange with Aku Kadogo, Seret Scott, and Michele Shay as understudies.

The production featured music for "I Found God in Myself" by Diana Wharton, scenic design by Ming Cho Lee, costume design by Judy Dearing, and lighting design by Jennifer Tipton with stage management by John Beven and Fai Walker-Davis. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/ForColoredGirls.

