Take a Look Inside Andrew Hoepfner’s Immersive Bottom of the Ocean

The world premiere of the theatrical experience continues in Bushwick.

After beginning performances in November, the world premiere of Bottom of the Ocean continues at Gymnopedie in Bushwick through December 19. The immersive theatrical experience will subsequently resume performances for an open-ended run in January 2022.

Created by Andrew Hoepfner and Houseworld Immersive in collaboration with Chia Kwa, Bottom of the Ocean is a surrealist theatrical experience taking audience members—five people at a time—through an exploration of the value, meaning, and pleasure we find in ceremony and ritual, set in a hidden world below Bushwick.

After debuting in 2018 as a one-on-one experience in Hoepfner’s apartment, Bottom of the Ocean moved to Gymnopedie and continued its development, culminating in workshop performances in July. The current production marks the piece’s world premiere, opening to the general public for the first time since its creation.

In addition to the piece, Hoepfner also created and designed the production’s venue, Gymnopedie, a complex formed out of a gymnasium, locker room, and school, restored in the basement of the Bushwick United Methodist Church. Bottom of the Ocean features costumes designed by Laura Borys. Howard Rigberg serves as the production’s technology designer.

Visit boto.nyc for more information.

