Take a Look Inside Opening Night of Alex Edelman’s Just for Us

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 09, 2021
 
The U.S. premiere of the solo show officially opened at the Cherry Lane Theatre December 8.
Mike Birbiglia and Alex Edelman Rebecca J. Michelson

After beginning performances December 1, the U.S. premiere of Alex Edelman’s Just for Us opened at the Cherry Lane Theatre December 8. The production is scheduled to run through January 8, 2022.

Edelman’s third solo show, Just for Us tells the story of how he responded to anti-Semitic online abuse by covertly attending a gathering of white nationalists in New York City. The show is directed by Adam Brace and presented by Mike Birbiglia (The New One).

The production premiered at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2018 before playing London’s Soho Theatre and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“It has been such a thrill to perform this show around the world, and I’m so excited for the opportunity to bring it to the Cherry Lane, a venue I revere," Edelman said in a previous statement. "And to be collaborating on it with Mike Birbiglia, a creative force I've admired for so long, in the city where I incubated as a comic? It's a genuine dream come true."

Alex Edelman Rebecca J. Michelson
Alex Edelman Rebecca J. Michelson
Alex Edelman and Adam Brace Rebecca J. Michelson
Alex Edelman and Sas Goldberg Rebecca J. Michelson
Carlee Briglia, Mike Birbiglia, Alex Edelman, Mike Lavoie, and Joseph Birbiglia Rebecca J. Michelson
Dallas Roberts and guest Rebecca J. Michelson
Dulcé Sloan Rebecca J. Michelson
Eric Jaffe and Lora Lee Gayer Rebecca J. Michelson
Joel Grey and Alex Edelman Rebecca J. Michelson
Joel Grey and Alex Edelman Rebecca J. Michelson
