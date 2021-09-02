Take a Look Inside Rehearsal for Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

Photos   Take a Look Inside Rehearsal for Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Sep 02, 2021
Douglas Lyons’ play is set to begin performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre September 23.
Zhailon Levingston and Douglas Lyons in rehearsal for <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Zhailon Levingston and Douglas Lyons in rehearsal for Chicken & Biscuits

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits. The production, directed by Zhailon Levingston, is set to begin performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre September 23 before officially opening October 10.

Chicken & Biscuits tells the story of what happens when the Jenkins family come together to celebrate the life of their father and a family secret shows up at the funeral.

in rehearsal for <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Dean Acree and Douglas Lyons in rehearsal for Chicken & Biscuits
in rehearsal for <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Norm Lewis and E. Clayton Cornelious in rehearsal for Chicken & Biscuits
Aigner Mizzelle, Zhailon Levingston, and Douglas Lyons in rehearsal for <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Aigner Mizzelle, Zhailon Levingston, and Douglas Lyons in rehearsal for Chicken & Biscuits
Zhailon Levingston and Cleo King in rehearsal for <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Zhailon Levingston and Cleo King in rehearsal for Chicken & Biscuits
Pamela Ross and Michael Urie in rehearsal for <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Pamela Ross and Michael Urie in rehearsal for Chicken & Biscuits
Aigner Mizzelle in rehearsal for <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Aigner Mizzelle in rehearsal for Chicken & Biscuits
in rehearsal for <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Set model for Chicken & Biscuits
in rehearsal for <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Company in rehearsal for Chicken & Biscuits
in rehearsal for <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Company in rehearsal for Chicken & Biscuits
Alana Raquel Bowers in rehearsal for <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Alana Raquel Bowers in rehearsal for Chicken & Biscuits
The production stars Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess) as Reginald Mabry, Drama Desk winner Michael Urie (Torch Song) as Logan Leibowitz, Cleo King (Mike & Molly) as Baneatta Mabry, NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress) as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers (Up Here) as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere will be Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Merry Wives) as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When it Goes Down) as Simone Mabry with Dean Acree (Words), Jennifer Fouché (Sistas: The Musical), Michael Genet (The Prom), Miles G Jackson (Endlings), and Camille Upshaw (That Damn Michael Che) as understudies.

Chicken & Biscuits feature scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Twi McCallum with casting by Erica A. Hart and production stage management by lark hackshaw.

Chicken & Biscuits made its world premiere February 28, 2020, at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short due to the pandemic. The upcoming production marks 18 Broadway debuts among the company, creative, and producing team, including playwright Lyons.

The show is produced by Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, E. Clayton Cornelious, and Leah Michalos.

