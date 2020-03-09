Take a Look Inside Rehearsals for Classic Stage Company's Assassins Off-Broadway

Photos   Take a Look Inside Rehearsals for Classic Stage Company's Assassins Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Mar 09, 2020
 
The John Doyle-led revival of the Stephen Sondheim-John Weidman musical features Ethan Slater, Will Swenson, Judy Kuhn, and more.
John Doyle and Company Ahron R. Foster

Rehearsals have begun for Classic Stage Company's upcoming revival of Assassins. As previously reported, the musical by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, directed by John Doyle, will begin at the Off-Broadway venue April 2.

The production stars Eddie Cooper (CSC's The Cradle Will Rock) as The Proprietor, Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer, Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara, Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz, Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley Jr., Tavi Gevinson as Squeaky Fromme, and Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck.

Rounding out the company are ensemble members Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, Zell Steele Morrow, and Katrina Yaukey.

Additionally, the staging will now run through June 7 instead of the previously announced May 17 (tickets for the added performances will go on sale March 10). Opening night is set for April 16.

Judy Kuhn, Steven Pasquale, and Adam Chanler-Berat Ahron R. Foster
Will Swenson, Steven Pasquale, and Tavi Gevinson Ahron R. Foster
Adam Chanler-Berat and Brandon Uranowitz Ahron R. Foster
John Doyle and Company Ahron R. Foster
Eddie Cooper and Whit K. Lee Ahron R. Foster
Bianca Horn and Tavi Gevinson Ahron R. Foster
John Weidman and Will Swenson Ahron R. Foster
