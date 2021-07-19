Take a Look Inside Rehearsals for The Phantom of the Opera in the West End

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical is scheduled to resume performances at Her Majesty’s Theatre July 27.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical The Phantom of the Opera is scheduled to resume performances in the West End July 27 at the newly refurbished Her Majesty’s Theatre.

The production stars Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly as the Phantom alongside Lucy St. Louis as opera singer Christine Daaé, marking the first time a Black performer has starred in the role in either London or on Broadway.

The production also stars Rhys Whitfield as Raoul, Saori Oda as Carlotta Giudicelli, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry, Ellie Young as Meg Giry, and Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé at certain performances. Rounding out the cast are company members Leeroy Boone, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Jemal Felix, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Olivia Holland-Rose, Grace Hume, James Hume, Donald Craig Manuel, Jonathan Milton, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Michael Robert-Lowe, Nikki Skinner, Tim Southgate, Ashley Stillburn, Manon Taris, Anouk Van Laake, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker and Karen Wilkinson.

"I am thrilled to announce our first entirely new cast for The Phantom of the Opera in London in over 35 years,” Webber said in a previous statement. “This cast includes some wonderful performers with whom I have worked in the past, such as Killian and Rhys as well as the hugely exciting Lucy St. Louis in the role of Christine Daaé. Lucy first sang for me in between lockdowns one and two, and I was utterly bewitched. I am also very proud to welcome Beatrice Penny-Toure, Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Arts Ed scholarship graduate, to the Phantom family in her first professional role."

Producer Cameron Mackintosh added, “Putting the new version of the original Phantom production back into its perfect home Her Majesty’s Theatre, 35 years after its premiere, is an unexpected thrill. None of us had any idea The Phantom would be haunting the stage for so long. Although many of our brilliant original creative colleagues, including Hal Prince, Maria Björnson, and Gillian Lynne, are sadly no longer with us, their work lives on inspiring our new creative team to stage the Phantom afresh, as if it was a brand new production.”

Based on the novel Le Fantôme de l’Opera by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera features music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber.

The musical also has orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, music supervision by Simon Lee, production design by Maria Björnson, set design adapted by Matt Kinley with associate costume design by Jill Parker, lighting by Andrew Bridge, associate lighting design by Warren Letton, and sound by Mick Potter. The musical staging and choreography are by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally directed by Harold Prince, this production is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

The Phantom of the Opera is produced by Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd.