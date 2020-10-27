Take a Look These New Re-Imagined Broadway Marquees With The Ensemblist

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Take a Look These New Re-Imagined Broadway Marquees With The Ensemblist
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 27, 2020
 
Photographer Rebecca J. Michelson and graphic designer Tiffany Holt continue their series giving theatre classics a contemporary twist.
Britney Coleman, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, MiMi Scardulla, and Nikhil Saboo
Britney Coleman, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, MiMi Scardulla, and Nikhil Saboo Rebecca J. Michelson and Tiffany Holt

In celebration of Broadway during the COVID-era shutdown, photographer Rebecca J. Michelson and graphic designer Tiffany Holt continue their series giving theatre classics a contemporary twist with the Ensemblist. The artists welcomed Britney Coleman (Company), Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald (Kinky Boots), MiMi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers), and Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls) for a photo shoot using current theatre performers to reinvent cherished Broadway musicals from the past.

“Our Re-imagined Marquees were one of our most popular photography series of all time," the Ensemblist's Mo Brady said. "Theatre fans and theater artists were inspired by the inventive and non-traditional casting choices brought to life by Rebecca and Tiffany's collaboration. As soon as we began receiving positive feedback, I knew we had to create more. Using a list of the longest-running Broadway musicals as a guide, Rebecca, Tiffany and I brainstormed shows and theatre buildings that would work for a second collaboration. From a non-gender specific Belle to an Indian-American J. Pierrepont Finch, we hope that these images inspire theatre lovers to imagine what our industry can look like in the future."

Delving into the project's creative process, Michelson explained, "I enjoy how much creative freedom Tiffany and I have with this project, from directing the talent on set to editing the project in post. This series is very fulfilling to me because the talent is always so gracious that we can bring their casting wishlist to life with our re-imagined vision."

Take a Look These New Re-Imagined Broadway Marquees With The Ensemblist

Take a Look These New Re-Imagined Broadway Marquees With The Ensemblist

24 PHOTOS
Marquee Reimagined_The Ensemblist_2020_HR
Britney Coleman inspired by Eliza Dolittle from My Fair Lady in front of the Mark Hellinger Theatre Rebecca J. Michelson and Tiffany Holt
Marquee Reimagined_The Ensemblist_2020_HR
Britney Coleman inspired by Eliza Dolittle from My Fair Lady in front of the Mark Hellinger Theatre Rebecca J. Michelson and Tiffany Holt
Marquee Reimagined_The Ensemblist_2020_HR
Britney Coleman inspired by Eliza Dolittle from My Fair Lady in front of the Mark Hellinger Theatre Rebecca J. Michelson and Tiffany Holt
Marquee Reimagined_The Ensemblist_2020_HR
Britney Coleman inspired by Eliza Dolittle from My Fair Lady in front of the Mark Hellinger Theatre Rebecca J. Michelson and Tiffany Holt
Marquee Reimagined_The Ensemblist_2020_HR
Britney Coleman inspired by Eliza Dolittle from My Fair Lady in front of the Mark Hellinger Theatre Rebecca J. Michelson and Tiffany Holt
Marquee Reimagined_The Ensemblist_2020_HR
Britney Coleman inspired by Eliza Dolittle from My Fair Lady in front of the Mark Hellinger Theatre Rebecca J. Michelson and Tiffany Holt
Marquee Reimagined_The Ensemblist_2020_HR
Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald inspired by Belle in Beauty and the Beast in front of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Rebecca J. Michelson and Tiffany Holt
Marquee Reimagined_The Ensemblist_2020_HR
Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald inspired by Belle in Beauty and the Beast in front of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Rebecca J. Michelson and Tiffany Holt
Marquee Reimagined_The Ensemblist_2020_HR
Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald inspired by Belle in Beauty and the Beast in front of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Rebecca J. Michelson and Tiffany Holt
Marquee Reimagined_The Ensemblist_2020_HR
Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald inspired by Belle in Beauty and the Beast in front of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Rebecca J. Michelson and Tiffany Holt
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.