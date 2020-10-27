Take a Look These New Re-Imagined Broadway Marquees With The Ensemblist

Photographer Rebecca J. Michelson and graphic designer Tiffany Holt continue their series giving theatre classics a contemporary twist.

In celebration of Broadway during the COVID-era shutdown, photographer Rebecca J. Michelson and graphic designer Tiffany Holt continue their series giving theatre classics a contemporary twist with the Ensemblist. The artists welcomed Britney Coleman (Company), Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald (Kinky Boots), MiMi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers), and Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls) for a photo shoot using current theatre performers to reinvent cherished Broadway musicals from the past.

“Our Re-imagined Marquees were one of our most popular photography series of all time," the Ensemblist's Mo Brady said. "Theatre fans and theater artists were inspired by the inventive and non-traditional casting choices brought to life by Rebecca and Tiffany's collaboration. As soon as we began receiving positive feedback, I knew we had to create more. Using a list of the longest-running Broadway musicals as a guide, Rebecca, Tiffany and I brainstormed shows and theatre buildings that would work for a second collaboration. From a non-gender specific Belle to an Indian-American J. Pierrepont Finch, we hope that these images inspire theatre lovers to imagine what our industry can look like in the future."

Delving into the project's creative process, Michelson explained, "I enjoy how much creative freedom Tiffany and I have with this project, from directing the talent on set to editing the project in post. This series is very fulfilling to me because the talent is always so gracious that we can bring their casting wishlist to life with our re-imagined vision."

