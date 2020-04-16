Take a New Look at Your Favorite Broadway Characters With These 25 Graphic Designs

Take a New Look at Your Favorite Broadway Characters With These 25 Graphic Designs
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 16, 2020
 
From Hadestown to Hello, Dolly!, graphic designer Desiree Nasim gives Broadway favorites a minimalist makeover with Character Charts.
<i>Character Charts</i>
Character Charts Desiree Nasim - Instagram @charactercharts

From Elphaba with her green skin to Evan Hansen's immediately recognizable blue polo, Broadway characters exist beyond the context of the stage and within the culture at large. But for graphic designer Desiree Nasim, a talent with design and a passion for theatre yielded a minimalist exploration into the root of each character. And thus her Character Charts was born.

“It started back in art school. I loved iconography and geometric design, and I wanted to create a project for myself outside of class about a subject I was passionate about. Naturally, I chose theatre,” Nasim explains.

“I would go see a show and return home to make a chart. It felt like my unique way of thanking a production and giving back. The costumes and colors were inspiring, and interpreting them was a fun challenge. I chose a minimal style so that each chart felt universal, identifiable by character and not a specific cast.”

Since then, Nasim has created over 100 charts. From Hadestown to Hello, Dolly!, check out Nasim's designs and follow along as she creates more character charts on Instagram.

Character Charts_Feature Artwork_2020_HR
Beetlejuice Desiree Nasim - Instagram @charactercharts
<i>Beetlejuice</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Beetlejuice
Character Charts_Feature Artwork_2020_HR
Sunday in the Park With George Desiree Nasim - Instagram @charactercharts
Sunday in the Park with George Playbill - Opening Night
Sunday in the Park with George
Character Charts_Feature Artwork_2020_HR
Hadestown Desiree Nasim - Instagram @charactercharts
<i>Hadestown</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Hadestown
Character Charts_Feature Artwork_2020_HR
Mean Girls Desiree Nasim - Instagram @charactercharts
Mean Girls Playbill - Opening Night
Mean Girls
Character Charts_Feature Artwork_2020_HR
Six Desiree Nasim - Instagram @charactercharts
<i>Six the Musical</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Six the Musical
