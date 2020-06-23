Take a Sneak Peek at Broadway’s Hamilton on Disney+

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Take a Sneak Peek at Broadway’s Hamilton on Disney+
By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 23, 2020
 
The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical arrives on the streaming platform July 3.

The Tony-, Pulitzer-, and Olivier-winning Hamilton is set to arrive on Disney+ July 3. Featuring the entirety of the principal original cast, Disney produces with creator (and original star) Lin-Manuel Miranda, producer Jeffrey Seller, and director Thomas Kail.

The production was filmed at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre in June 2016. Joining Miranda were Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, along with Tony nominees Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, and Jonathan Groff as King George. Rounding out the principal company were Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Anthony Ramos (who stars in the upcoming film adaptation of Miranda's In the Heights) as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

A Sneak Peek at Broadway’s Hamilton on Disney+

A Sneak Peek at Broadway’s Hamilton on Disney+

18 PHOTOS
Daveed Diggs and cast of <i>Hamilton</i>
Daveed Diggs and cast of Hamilton Disney+
in <i>Hamilton</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr. in Hamilton Disney+
in <i>Hamilton</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo in Hamilton Disney+
in <i>Hamilton</i>
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton Disney+
Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Anthony Ramos in <i>Hamilton</i>
Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Anthony Ramos in Hamilton Disney+
in <i>Hamilton</i>
Daveed Diggs and Okieriete Onaodowan in Hamilton Disney+
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo in <i>Hamilton</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo in Hamilton Disney+
in <i>Hamilton</i>
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton Disney+
in <i>Hamilton</i>
Leslie Odom, Jr. in Hamilton Disney+
Daveed Diggs in <i>Hamilton</i>
Daveed Diggs in Hamilton Disney+
Share

Appearing in the ensemble are now-Tony nominees Ariana DeBose (playing Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) and Ephraim Sykes, plus Carleigh Bettiol, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, and Seth Stewart.

Click here to sign up for Disney+.

Read: Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Filming Hamilton Was Like Making an Indie Movie

RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.