Take a Sneak Peek at Broadway’s Hamilton on Disney+

The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical arrives on the streaming platform July 3.

The Tony-, Pulitzer-, and Olivier-winning Hamilton is set to arrive on Disney+ July 3. Featuring the entirety of the principal original cast, Disney produces with creator (and original star) Lin-Manuel Miranda, producer Jeffrey Seller, and director Thomas Kail.

The production was filmed at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre in June 2016. Joining Miranda were Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, along with Tony nominees Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, and Jonathan Groff as King George. Rounding out the principal company were Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Anthony Ramos (who stars in the upcoming film adaptation of Miranda's In the Heights) as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

A Sneak Peek at Broadway’s Hamilton on Disney+ A Sneak Peek at Broadway’s Hamilton on Disney+ 18 PHOTOS

Appearing in the ensemble are now-Tony nominees Ariana DeBose (playing Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) and Ephraim Sykes, plus Carleigh Bettiol, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, and Seth Stewart.

Click here to sign up for Disney+.

Read: Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Filming Hamilton Was Like Making an Indie Movie