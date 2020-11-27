Take a Sneak Peek at NBC’s One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, Featuring Casts of Jagged Little Pill, Ain't Too Proud, and More

The two-hour TV special, hosted by Tina Fey, will air on December 10 as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, a two-hour television special benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will air December 10.

Hosted by Mean Girls Tony nominee Tina Fey, the event will feature cast members from several musical theatre productions—including Ain’t Too Proud–The Life and Times of The Temptations, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, and Rent—taking over the streets of Manhattan with special performances. Also, expect an appearance from the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as well as a sneak peek at shows that will arrive next year.

Take a Sneak Peek at NBC’s One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, Featuring Casts of Jagged Little Pill, Ain't Too Proud, and More Take a Sneak Peek at NBC’s One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, Featuring Casts of Jagged Little Pill, Ain't Too Proud, and More 28 PHOTOS

The NBC celebration will also feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, and Patti LaBelle, with appearances by Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O’Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Donations during the telecast will benefit Broadway Cares to help provide groceries, medication, health care, and emergency financial assistance to those in the Broadway community who are struggling through the pandemic that threatens their health and will have shuttered the industry for more than a year. NBCUniversal is also making a donation to Broadway Cares. To donate, click here.

“I'm so happy to be a part of this night, raising money for Broadway Cares, and to watch these mega talented people do what they do best,” Fey said.

“We are deeply grateful to NBC for making this special evening possible and to the spectacular lineup of Broadway’s best who are so generously sharing their time and talent,” added Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. “The joy that this special will create will translate into meals and medication, health, and hope for those within our Broadway community who are struggling during this pandemic and extraordinary work shutdown.”

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway is a production of Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is co-executive producer.