Take a Sneak Peek at The Boys in the Band on Netflix

Photo Features   Take a Sneak Peek at The Boys in the Band on Netflix
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 29, 2020
 
The adaptation of 2018 Tony Award-winning revival will arrive on the streaming platform September 30.
Robin de Jesús, Jim Parsons, and Andrew Rannells in The Boys in the Band
Robin de Jesús, Jim Parsons, and Andrew Rannells in The Boys in the Band Scott Everett White/Netflix

The film adaptation of the 2018 Tony Award-winning revival of The Boys in the Band is set to arrive on Netflix September 30. Directed by Joe Mantello, the Ryan Murphy-produced film reunites the cast of the stage production two years after it closed at the Booth Theatre.

Based on the play by the late Mart Crowley, The Boys in the Band follows a group of gay men who convene in a New York City apartment for a friend’s birthday party. As the evening continues, the cracks beneath their friendships begin to show, bringing to light self-inflicted heartache and identity crises.

A Look at The Boys in the Band on Netflix

A Look at The Boys in the Band on Netflix

17 PHOTOS
Joe Mantello, Mart Crowley, and the cast of The Boys in the Band
Joe Mantello, Mart Crowley, and the cast of The Boys in the Band Brian Bowen Smith/Netflix
Zachary Quinto, Charlie Carver, and Robin De Jesus in The Boys in the Band
Zachary Quinto, Charlie Carver, and Robin De Jesus in The Boys in the Band Scott Everett White/Netflix
Jim Parsons, Robin De Jesus, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Andrew Rannells in The Boys in the Band
Jim Parsons, Robin De Jesus, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Andrew Rannells in The Boys in the Band Scott Everett White/Netflix
Jim Parsons, Brian Hutchison, and Tuc Watkins in The Boys in the Band
Jim Parsons, Brian Hutchison, and Tuc Watkins in The Boys in the Band Scott Everett White/Netflix
in <i>The Boys in the Band</i>
Jim Parsons and Matt Bomer in The Boys in the Band Scott Everett White/Netflix
Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto in The Boys in the Band
Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto in The Boys in the Band Scott Everett White/Netflix
Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto in The Boys in the Band
Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto in The Boys in the Band Scott Everett White/Netflix
Jim Parsons in The Boys in the Band
Jim Parsons in The Boys in the Band Scott Everett White/Netflix
Charlie Carver in The Boys in the Band
Charlie Carver in The Boys in the Band Scott Everett White/Netflix
in <i>The Boys in the Band</i>
Zachary Quinto and Charlie Carver in The Boys in the Band Scott Everett White/Netflix
Share

The film stars Jim Parsons as Michael, Zachary Quinto as Harold, Andrew Rannells as Larry, Matt Bomer as Donald, Robin De Jesús as Emory, Brian Hutchison as Alan, Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard, Tuc Watkins as Hank, and Charlie Carver as Cowboy.

David Stone and Ned Martel produce alongside Murphy. The film is part of Murphy’s megadeal with Netflix, which also includes projects like the movie musical The Prom, a series adaptation of A Chorus Line, and the limited series Halston.

