Take a Sneak Peek at The Boys in the Band on Netflix

The adaptation of 2018 Tony Award-winning revival will arrive on the streaming platform September 30.

The film adaptation of the 2018 Tony Award-winning revival of The Boys in the Band is set to arrive on Netflix September 30. Directed by Joe Mantello, the Ryan Murphy-produced film reunites the cast of the stage production two years after it closed at the Booth Theatre. Based on the play by the late Mart Crowley, The Boys in the Band follows a group of gay men who convene in a New York City apartment for a friend's birthday party. As the evening continues, the cracks beneath their friendships begin to show, bringing to light self-inflicted heartache and identity crises. The film stars Jim Parsons as Michael, Zachary Quinto as Harold, Andrew Rannells as Larry, Matt Bomer as Donald, Robin De Jesús as Emory, Brian Hutchison as Alan, Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard, Tuc Watkins as Hank, and Charlie Carver as Cowboy. David Stone and Ned Martel produce alongside Murphy. The film is part of Murphy's megadeal with Netflix, which also includes projects like the movie musical The Prom, a series adaptation of A Chorus Line, and the limited series Halston.