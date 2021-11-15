Take a Sneak Peek at the London Revival of Cabaret Starring Eddie Redmayne

The production begins performances at the Kit Kat Club November 15.

The London revival of Cabaret, starring Oscar, Tony, and Olivier winner Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee, begins performances at London’s Kit Kat Club (the renovated Playhouse Theatre) November 15.

Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret tells the story of singer Sally Bowles, who performs at the decadent Kit Kat Klub as the Nazi Party quietly takes hold of 1930s Berlin. The show features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff.



Take a Sneak Peek at Cabaret in London Starring Eddie Redmayne Take a Sneak Peek at Cabaret in London Starring Eddie Redmayne 3 PHOTOS

In addition to Redmayne, the show stars Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles, Omari Douglas as Cliff Bradshaw, Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig, and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost with ensemble members Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O’Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman, and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Rebecca Frecknall-directed production also features a new addition: a Prologue Company of nine actors, dancers, and musicians, who welcome audiences to the world of the club as they arrive at the theatre. The Prologue Company consists of Gabriela Bendetti, Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Julian Capolei, Hollie Cassar, Celine Fortenbacher-Popławska, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie, and Sally Swanson with an original score composed by Angus MacRae.

With choreography by Julia Cheng, Cabaret features set and costume design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, and musical direction by Jennifer Whyte. Casting is by Stuart Burt, with Jordan Fein serving as associate director.

Redmayne won both a Tony and Olivier Award in 2010 for his work in the John Logan play Red. Five years later, he'd go on to win an Oscar for The Theory of Everything; he was also nominated the subsequent year for The Danish Girl. He is no stranger to the role of the Emcee, having taken on the part, which was made famous by Joel Grey, in a 2001 Edinburgh Fringe production.

Buckley, a breakout star from the musical theatre competition series I'd Do Anything, returns to the U.K. stage after appearing in A Little Night Music. She recently starred in the National Theatre's filmed presentation of Romeo and Juliet. Her additional screen credits include Wild Rose, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, and Judy.

Cabaret is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly. Visit KitKat.club for more information and tickets.