Take a Sneak Peek at The Tragedy of Macbeth, Starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 23, 2021
 
Joel Coen’s film adaptation of the Shakespeare classic premieres in select theatres December 25.
Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth Alison Cohen Rosa

Joel Coen’s film adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth is set to arrive in select theatres December 25 and begin streaming on Apple TV+ January 14, 2022.

The Shakespearean classic tells the story of one man’s murderous plot to assume the throne and his ensuing decent into madness.

The Tragedy of Macbeth stars stars Tony and Oscar winners Denzel Washington as Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth alongside Tony winner Bertie Carvel as Banquo, Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Macduff, Harry Melling as Malcolm, and Alex Hassell as Ross. Kathryn Hunter plays all three witches.

The film is produced by Coen, McDormand, and Robert Graf.

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth Alison Cohen Rosa
Denzel Washington in <i>The Tragedy of Macbeth</i>
Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth Alison Cohen Rosa
Frances McDormand in <i>The Tragedy of Macbeth</i>
Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth Alison Cohen Rosa
Moses Ingram in <i>The Tragedy of Macbeth</i>
Moses Ingram in The Tragedy of Macbeth Alison Cohen Rosa
Corey Hawkins in <i>The Tragedy of Macbeth</i>
Corey Hawkins in The Tragedy of Macbeth Alison Cohen Rosa
Kathryn Hunter in <i>The Tragedy of Macbeth</i>
Kathryn Hunter in The Tragedy of Macbeth Courtesy of Apple TV+ and A24
Joel Coen and Frances McDormand on the set of <i>The Tragedy of Macbeth</i>
Joel Coen and Frances McDormand on the set of The Tragedy of Macbeth Alison Cohen Rosa
Joel Coen and Frances McDormand on the set of The Tragedy of Macbeth Alison Cohen Rosa
Kathryn Hunter, Joel Coen, and Bruno Delbonnel on the set of <i>The Tragedy of Macbeth</i>
Kathryn Hunter, Joel Coen, and Bruno Delbonnel on the set of The Tragedy of Macbeth Alison Cohen Rosa
