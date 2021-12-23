Take a Sneak Peek at The Tragedy of Macbeth, Starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

Joel Coen’s film adaptation of the Shakespeare classic premieres in select theatres December 25.

Joel Coen’s film adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth is set to arrive in select theatres December 25 and begin streaming on Apple TV+ January 14, 2022.

The Shakespearean classic tells the story of one man’s murderous plot to assume the throne and his ensuing decent into madness.

The Tragedy of Macbeth stars stars Tony and Oscar winners Denzel Washington as Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth alongside Tony winner Bertie Carvel as Banquo, Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Macduff, Harry Melling as Malcolm, and Alex Hassell as Ross. Kathryn Hunter plays all three witches.

The film is produced by Coen, McDormand, and Robert Graf.

