Take Another (!) Tour of Patti LuPone's Basement

May all our self-quarantine bunkers be so...eclectic.

Tony and Olivier winner Patti LuPone—Joanne in the 2020 Broadway revival of Company—offers a second tour of her basement in a recent tweet, as a followup to her appearance on Rosie O'Donnell's March 22 live stream event. She previously gave a tour the evening before.

The Broadway favorite dances and plays pinball just a night after she moved to the beat of Les Paul and Mary Ford while pointing out her jukebox, a one-armed bandit, the RCA dog, a massage table, a Life Goes On clapper, and a vintage pinball machine.

Also in LuPone's basement: a desk she bought with David Mamet in The Armory and an upright piano she purchased for $1,000 when she landed the leading role in Evita.

You know, normal stuff.



I heard somebody wanted to see more of my basement. 😘 pic.twitter.com/fBea7emR6h — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) March 23, 2020

LuPone is a two-time Tony winner for her performances in Evita and the 2008 revival of Gypsy; she won her first Olivier Award for her work in The Cradle Will Rock and Les Misérables and her second for the 2019 London revival of Company.