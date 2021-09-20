Take a Tour of the Curtain-Up! Festival in Times Square

From the Mainstage to the interactive installations, see how Times Square transformed for the festival.

Weren't able to attend the Curtain Up! festival, held in Times Square September 17–19? No problem! Playbill has you covered with some of the sights you would have experienced live in Times Square with a virtual tour of the installations comprising the event. Take a little "walk" through the festival below.

Curtain Up! is produced by Playbill, in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance, and presented by title sponsor Prudential; sponsored in part by Lexus, Netflix, and United Airlines; with additional support from Audible.

The Mainstage on Duffy Square

From the kick-off concert, hosted by Norm Lewis and Michael Urie with performances from Brian Stokes Mitchell and Jessica Vosk, to the finale concert, hosted by Jelani Aladdin and featuring performances and appearances from over 23 of this season's Broadway shows, the Mainstage was where it was at! These boards also hosted the ¡Viva! Broadway When We See Ourselves concert, the Black to Broadway – It’s “Play” Time! panel, the Jimmy Awards Reunion Concert!, and the “Dear White People” Discussion panel presented by Netflix.

Head over to Playbill.com/CurtainUp to watch all of the mainstage performances in full.

The Playbill Piano Bar

Playbill's Sing for Hope piano got plenty of play with sing-alongs with Broadway composers Joe Iconis and Rob Rokicki, performances by Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Lauren Molina, and A.J. Holmes, and more.

Give Your Regards to Broadway Wall

Fans were encouraged to give their regards to Broadway via social media with #bwayregards. Messages were shared on the Give Your Regards to Broadway Wall, presented by Netflix's Dear White People.

Light the Way for Broadway

This interactive installation sponsored by Prudential allowed guests to see their own names in lights on the video poster panels of a mock theatre entrance.

The Audible Bus

Curtain Up! sponsor Audible Theater arrived in style with the Audible bus.

Road Back to Broadway

Talk about arriving in style! Event sponsor Lexus had front row parking at the Playbill Piano Bar when they pulled into the Plaza with a Lexus NX 450h+ and a Lexus LS 500h.

And finally, one last look...our view of you, in the audience at the finale concert on the mainstage.

