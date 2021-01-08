Take a Virtual Walk With Playbill's Social Selects and Broadway Up Close January 8

Tim Dolan guides Broadway fans around some of (what are normally) the busiest blocks in the theatre district.

Join Broadway Up Close's Tim Dolan January 8 as he leads guests on a virtual journey through Times Square's 44th, 45th, and 46th Streets in Playbill Social Selects' next digital offering.

Combining his storytelling skills as an actor and his love for Broadway history, Dolan created Broadway Up Close Walking Tours in 2010. Over the past decade, the company has established six different tour experiences. In 2019, he opened a freestanding gift shop in the middle of Times Square that offers custom Broadway merchandise.

On the small screen, Dolan was featured on Season 2 of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. In theatre, Tim was the Dance Captain in the Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. He also performed as Abraham in the long-running musical Altar Boyz.

