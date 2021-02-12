Take an Exclusive Look Inside Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself

The filmed version of the mystifying solo show debuted on Hulu January 22.

Derek DelGaudio’s one-person show In & Of Itself, which played Off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre in 2017 following an engagement at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse, debuted on Hulu January 22.

Directed by Frank Oz, the film made its world premiere at the Montclair Film Festival this past fall. The project chronicles conceptual storyteller DelGaudio’s attempt to understand the illusory nature of identity. His journey expands to a collective experience that forces us to confront the boundaries of our own identities.

During the production’s Off-Broadway run, DelGaudio gave Playbill an exclusive look at the stage. While the show did not have a typical scenic designer, everything was created and designed by DelGaudio himself and his long-time collaborator, Glenn Kaino.

“Every physical element, including the set itself, was driven by the ideas and narratives of the show," DelGaudio explained. "However, every object on stage also has a utility. So, the materials and objects, found or fabricated, are the result of a meticulous balancing act of form and function.”



Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself, which was filmed in New York City in 2018, is produced by Glenn Kaino, Vanessa Lauren, and Jake Friedman, and executive-produced by Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee Colbert, Daryl Roth, and Tom Werner.