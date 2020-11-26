Take an Exclusive Look Inside Jagged Little Pill's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance With Antonio Cipriano

The Jagged Little Pill star gave Playbill a behind-the-scenes look at his experience reuniting with Broadway castmates for the 94th annual celebration.

For the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, members of the cast of Jagged Little Pill reunited, performing publicly for the first time since the March Broadway shutdown due to COVID-19. In honor of the occasion, star Antonio Cipriano gave Playbill a behind-the-scenes look at filming the performance.

"Being able to participate in this event was not only a dream come true, but also the first time I had the opportunity to see most of my cast since we shut down back in March," Cipriano explained. "So, along with my emotions being on overload because of a bucket list experience, they were also flowing with excitement, warmth, and gratitude to be able to sing these life-changing songs and see all those beautiful faces that I hadn’t seen in over 8 months. I wouldn’t have traded this time I got to perform with them for the world and I feel like we are finally *maybe* seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."

"Long-haired Phoenix is READY TO GO!!"



"Phoenix and Frankie lookin' cute!"



"Finally reunited and in rehearsal for the Thanksgiving Day Parade!!"



"The cast and creatives about to head outside and KILL the performance!!!"



"WE’RE READY!!!!"



"First take was a success!!!"



"One of the most rewarding experiences and a dream come true for this guy!"



In addition to Jagged Little Pill, this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade featured performances from Hamilton, Mean Girls, and Ain’t Too Proud. This year’s celebration was reworked for public safety, with the Broadway stars performing in pre-taped segments and the Parade spectacle condensed to one city block on 34th Street, primarily just for broadcast rather than in-person crowds.

