Take an Exclusive Look Inside Mean Girls’ Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance With Reneé Rapp

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 26, 2020
 
The Mean Girls star gave Playbill a behind-the-scenes look at her experience reuniting with her Broadway castmates for the 94th annual celebration.
"Of course these people are all insanely gifted, but they’re also incredible people. I pinch myself every time I even type up that we work together... it’s a blessing to share a stage with them." Courtesy of Mean Girls

For the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, members of the cast of Mean Girls reunited, performing publicly for the first time since the March Broadway shutdown due to COVID-19. In honor of the occasion, star Reneé Rapp gave Playbill a behind-the-scenes look at filming the performance.

“Back in 2018, when I started auditioning for Mean Girls, I was cramming to memorize lines and lyrics on the plane to NYC, and I was so anxious. Then, [earlier this month] on my flight from LA to NYC, I remembered that trip in 2018," Rapp explained. "I remembered looking out at the literal pink sky and thinking, 'If I could get this, it might change my life.' Now we just filmed for the parade with the Mean Girls family, and I still can’t believe I get to perform with these guys. It’s still unreal. I miss it. I even miss it eight times a week. But after filming the parade, I found new hope, and I know it’ll be back and better.”

"First time back in the city since March... it was really weird and extremely nostalgic all at the same time." Reneé Rapp
"I would be dumb if I didn’t take a bathroom mirror pic. Not to be that person, but I am and I have to remain true?" Reneé Rapp
"The glam table by Steve Schepis and Rachel McCants. Basically the two stars of the show and the best team in the game. I would look like a rat without them." Reneé Rapp
"Curtis and Kevin on my trash photography skills [with my] 35mm-camera, but it’s the thought that counts, right? Also they’re cute as hell." Reneé Rapp
"The boys on our way down to film, masked up and gassed up, baby." Courtesy of Mean Girls
"You cannot tell me that Kevin, Curtis, Drew, Daryl, Jake, Darius, and Adante are not the backbone of Broadway. They are. It’s that simple." Courtesy of Mean Girls
"It looks like a serve, but really it’s nerves!!!" Courtesy of Mean Girls
"My mom’s friend, who is a spy, took this. Kidding. She’s not a spy—her name is Jamie. Thanks, Jamie, love you." Courtesy of Mean Girls
"Of course, these people are all insanely gifted, but they’re also incredible people. I pinch myself every time I even type up that we work together... it’s a blessing to share a stage with them." Courtesy of Mean Girls
In addition to Mean Girls, this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade featured performances from Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, and Ain’t Too Proud. This year’s celebration was reworked for public safety, with the Broadway stars performing in pre-taped segments and the Parade spectacle condensed to one city block on 34th Street, primarily just for broadcast rather than in-person crowds.

