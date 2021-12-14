Take an Exclusive Look Inside Rehearsal for Avett Brothers Musical Swept Away

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 14, 2021
The world premiere is set to begin performances at Berkeley Repertory Theatre January 9, 2022.
Michael Mayer, Wayne Duvall, John Gallagher Jr, Stark Sands, and Adrian Blake Enscoe in rehearsal for Swept Away Sean Hudock

Rehearsals are underway for the world premiere of Swept Away, an original musical featuring the music of Grammy-nominated folk-rock band The Avett Brothers. The production, which was originally scheduled to premiere in June 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to begin performances at Berkeley Repertory Theatre January 9, 2022. The production was extended twice and is now scheduled through March 6.

Swept Away tells the story of four survivors of a shipwreck off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts in 1888. The musical features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan.

David Neumann, Brian Munn, Vishal Vaidya, Jacob Keith Watson, and Taurean Everett in rehearsal for Swept Away Sean Hudock
David Neumann, Taurean Everett, Jacob Keith Watson, and Cameron Johnson in rehearsal for Swept Away Sean Hudock
Dinghy Boat Model for Swept Away Sean Hudock
Michael Mayer, Wayne Duvall, John Gallagher Jr, Stark Sands, and Adrian Blake Enscoe in rehearsal for Swept Away Sean Hudock
Company in rehearsal for Swept Away Sean Hudock
Jacob Keith Watson, Cameron Johnson, David Neumann, and Brian Munn in rehearsal for Swept Away Sean Hudock
John Gallagher, Jr. in rehearsal for Swept Away Sean Hudock
John Gallagher Jr, Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe in rehearsal for Swept Away Sean Hudock
Rachel Hauck in rehearsal for Swept Away Sean Hudock
Wayne Duvall, Michael Mayer, Julie Wolf, and Brian Usifer in rehearsal for Swept Away Sean Hudock
The production stars Tony winner John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening) as Mate, Tony nominee Stark Sands (American Idiot) as Older Brother, Adrian Blake Enscoe (Dickinson) as Little Brother, and Wayne Duvall (1984) as Captain alongside company members Taurean Everett (The Cher Show), Cameron Johnson (Fiddler on the Roof), Ben Toomer (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Jacob Keith Watson (Amélie).

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer with choreography by Tony nominee David Neumann, Swept Away features scenic design by Tony winner Rachel Hauck, costume design by Tony winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony winner Kevin Adams, and sound design by Tony Winner Kai Harada. Music arrangements and orchestrations are by Chris Miller and Brian Usifer and Julie Wolf is music director.

Swept Away is produced by special arrangement with Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, and Madison Wells Live.

