Take an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the Finale of Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home

The annual burlesque fundraiser, directed by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, is set to go virtual June 20.

As previously announced, Broadway Bares is set to go virtual June 20. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the event will be available to stream for free on Playbill and at BroadwayCares.org.

Ahead of the June 20 stream, more than 80 dancers and 38 crew members gathered in Times Square to create a celebratory finale, filmed in the heart of the theatre district. The filming was co-produced by HunterPark Productions.

“It was very emotional to see everyone come together to film the finale,” Mitchell said. “After 15 months, I wanted to bring the Broadway Bares community together in Times Square to say, ‘We’re back, and we’re ready for business.’”



The grand finale features Stephanie Bissonnette, Willie Dee, Cedric Greene, Sabrina Imamura, John Paul LaPorte, Gabriella Sorrentino, Dee Tomasetta, Jennifer Wolfe with Michelle Dowdy, Ted Keener, Sarah Lewandowski, Aaron Libby, Glen Llanes, Nalina Mann, William Michael, Pascal Pastrana, Montana Sholars, Katie Thrasher, Justine Vasquez, Maci Arms, David Ballard, Marie Baramo, Joe Beauregard, Steve Bratton, Allyson Carr, Olivia Cece, Quran Chamberlain, Milena J. Comeau, Calvin Cooper, Josh Cotham, Kellyann Coyle, Jonté Culpepper, Nicolas de la Vega, Mollie Downes, Hector Flores Jr., Chelsea Freeman, Les Gibbs, Nina Hudson, Emily Klein, Jesse Kramer, Danielle Fraboni LaRauf, Jaimie Linn, Mark MacKillop, Andre Malcolm, Megan Marod, Tomás Matos, Elliott Mattox, Aisha Mitchell, Justin Mock, Zachary Morris, Jan Erik Navoa, Chris Newsome, Mark Osmundsen, Jeffrey Parizotto, Christopher Patterson-Rosso, Janice Picconi, Steven Rada, Madeline Reed, Lanae Rhodes, Alex Ringler, Annette G. Rodriguez, Paul Romero, John Patrick Sabatos, Chad Sapp, MiMi Scardulla, Richard Schieffer, Ricky Schroeder, Ray Sheen, James Monroe Števko, Melissa Strain, Ron Tal, Kevin Taylor, Willow Toner, Joseph Tudor, Alec Varcas, Richard E. Waits, Julius Williams, and Lena Wolfe.

The finale features assistant choreography by Luis Salgado, Gabriella Sorretino, and James Alonzo White with costumes by Jeff Johnson-Doherty, balloon wardrobe by Kenwyn Dapo and Justin D. Quackenbush, makeup led by Cesar Silva, and hair led by Ian Joseph.

Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home is directed by Mitchell with co-directors Laya Barak and Nick Kenkel. Over 170 dancers have signed on to perform for the event, which will feature choreography by Barak, Kenkel, John Alix, Al Blackstone, Frank Boccia, Karla Garcia, Jonathan Lee, Ray Mercer, Dylan Pearce, Jenn Rose, Luis Salgado, Michael Lee Scott, Gabriella Sorretino, Kellen Stancil, Rickey Tripp, and James Alonzo White.

Though the stream is free, donations are welcome. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses as well as those in need of healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more.