Take a 3rd Tour of Patti LuPone's Basement

Continuing the series we never knew we needed, the two-time Tony winner takes us into her basement a third night in a row.

Tony and Olivier winner Patti LuPone—Joanne in the 2020 Broadway revival of Company—offers a third tour of her basement, as a followup to her appearance on Rosie O'Donnell's March 22 live stream event and the subsequent tour she gave March 23.

The Broadway favorite pays homage to Master Class playwright Terrence McNally before answering viewer questions about the contents of her basement. LuPone had succeeded the late Tony winner Zoe Caldwell in McNally's Tony-winning Maria Callas drama.

Her second tour is below.

So little time, but so much to show you! pic.twitter.com/W2nz6emFFz — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) March 24, 2020

Also in LuPone's basement: a desk she bought with David Mamet in The Armory and an upright piano she purchased for $1,000 when she landed the leading role in Evita.

Check out her initial glimpse into her basement here.



I heard somebody wanted to see more of my basement. 😘 pic.twitter.com/fBea7emR6h — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) March 23, 2020

LuPone is a two-time Tony winner for her performances in Evita and the 2008 revival of Gypsy; she won her first Olivier Award for her work in The Cradle Will Rock and Les Misérables and her second for the 2019 London revival of Company.