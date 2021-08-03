Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey, and Cleavant Derricks Star in Return of Wicked Tour

The tour relaunches August 3 in Dallas.

The tour of the hit musical Wicked relaunches at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas August 3. The production is the first Broadway tour to resume performances in the U.S. following the pandemic and will continue at the Texas venue through September 5.

Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), Allison Bailey (A Proper Place), Sharon Sachs (Numbers Nerds), and Tony winner Cleavant Derricks (Dreamgirls) return to their respective roles as Elphaba, Glinda, Madame Morrible, and The Wizard.

The four actors are joined by Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond, Amanda Fallon Smith as Nessarose, Curt Hansen as Fiyero, and DJ Plunkett as Boq.

The ensemble includes Natalia Vivino, Travante S. Baker, Anthony Lee Bryant, Nick Burrage, Jordan Casanova, Matt Densky, Marie Eife, Ryan Patrick Farrell, Sara Gonzales, Alison Jantzie, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Jordan Litz, Megan Loomis, Micaela Martinez, Alida Michal, Hayden Milanes, Dashi Mitchell, Jennafer Newberry, Alicia Newcom, David Scott Purdy, Jackie Raye, Rebecca Gans Reavis, Andy Richardson, Anthony Sagaria, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Wayne Schroder, Ben Susak, and Justin Wirick.

Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman.

Wicked features direction by Joe Mantello and musical staging by Wayne Cilento. The production also has scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Meola, projections by Elaine J. McCarthy, wig and hair design by Tom Watson, music supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott.

Wicked won 2004 Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical (Idina Menzel), Best Costume Design (Susan Hilferty) and Best Scenic Design (Eugene Lee).

For additional information visit WickedtheMusical.com.



(Updated August 3, 2021)