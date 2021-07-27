Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey, and Cleavant Derricks Will Star in Return of Wicked Tour

toggle menu
toggle search form
National Tour News   Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey, and Cleavant Derricks Will Star in Return of Wicked Tour
By Andrew Gans
Jul 27, 2021
 
The tour will relaunch in August in Dallas.
Allison Bailey and Talia Suskauer in the North American tour of <i>Wicked</i>
Allison Bailey and Talia Suskauer in the North American tour of Wicked Joan Marcus

Complete casting has been announced for the return of the Wicked tour, which will be the first Broadway tour to resume performances in the U.S. following the pandemic. The production will relaunch at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas, August 3–September 5.

Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), Allison Bailey (A Proper Place), Sharon Sachs (Numbers Nerds), and Tony winner Cleavant Derricks (Dreamgirls) will return to their respective roles as Elphaba, Glinda, Madame Morrible, and The Wizard.

Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey, and Cleavant Derricks
Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey, and Cleavant Derricks

READ: Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King Will Return to Broadway September 14

The four actors will be joined by Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond, Amanda Fallon Smith as Nessarose, Curt Hansen as Fiyero, and DJ Plunkett as Boq.

The ensemble includes Natalia Vivino, Travante S. Baker, Anthony Lee Bryant, Nick Burrage, Jordan Casanova, Matt Densky, Marie Eife, Ryan Patrick Farrell, Sara Gonzales, Alison Jantzie, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Jordan Litz, Megan Loomis, Micaela Martinez, Alida Michal, Hayden Milanes, Dashi Mitchell, Jennafer Newberry, Alicia Newcom, David Scott Purdy, Jackie Raye, Rebecca Gans Reavis, Andy Richardson, Anthony Sagaria, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Wayne Schroder, Ben Susak, and Justin Wirick.

11 Elphabas Reflect on Playing Broadway's Not-So-Wicked Witch

Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman.

Wicked features direction by Joe Mantello and musical staging by Wayne Cilento. The production also has scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Meola, projections by Elaine J. McCarthy, wig and hair design by Tom Watson, music supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott.

Wicked won 2004 Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical (Idina Menzel), Best Costume Design (Susan Hilferty) and Best Scenic Design (Eugene Lee).

For additional information visit WickedtheMusical.com.

Susan Hilferty's Costume Designs for Wicked

Susan Hilferty's Costume Designs for Wicked

Costume designer Susan Hilferty gives an up-close look at her Tony Award-winning costume designs for the Broadway hit Wicked.

35 PHOTOS
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
For what we call “the ultimate dresses” for both Glinda and Elphaba, I made the decision to make Elphaba connected to the ground and Glinda connected to the sky. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
The design of Elphaba's dress is layers that are built with over 40 yards of fabric that are stitched together to have a continuous sense of being from the earth. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
If you look at the Elphaba dress up close, you’ll see that it’s not black. It’s actually filled with color. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
The color that I was responding to was from looking at stones in the earth and gems. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
It’s also about her becoming an icon. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
Elphaba's hat is a play on a witch’s hat, but at the same time comes from a real fashion world with the tilt of the brim and this slightly accentuated tip. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
Glinda’s history is looking at a very famous Dior gown from the 50s. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
Glinda is light, and bubbles, and air. She’s always the lightest person in the scene. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
Hand sewn details on the petal layer of Glinda's skirt. This costume is actually washed in a washing machine. The petal layer and petticoat can be detached from the bodice and put in a washing machine inside out. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
Glinda's tiara crown. Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.