Tamara Tunie, Laila Robins, Derek Wilson, More Star in Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment Beginning October 30

Directed and adapted by Joseph Discher, the audio event features an immersive soundscape by Will Padilla.

Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment, Shakespeare’s tale of political ambition re-imagined as a virtual, immersive auditory experience, is presented October 30–November 1 at 8 PM ET as a benefit for The Actors Fund.

Directed and adapted by Joseph Discher, the audio event, featuring an immersive soundscape by Will Padilla, is designed to be listened to by candlelight with headphones.

Hear Laila Robins, Laila Robins, and Laila Robins Get Weird in Immersive Audio Production of Macbeth

Recorded in isolation over 24 hours, the cast features Tamara Tunie (Better Call Saul), Laila Robins (The Boys), Derek Wilson (Future Man), Joel de la Fuente (The Man in High Castle), Robert Cuccioli (The Sinner), Geoffrey Owens (The Haves and the Have Nots), Jacob Cogman, Sean Hudock, Rocío Mendez, Tim Nicolai, Mandy Olsen, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon, and Jeorge Bennett Watson. The production manager is Denise Cardarelli.

Ticket holders will receive access to the audio performance, special instructions, a cocktail recipe, and more. For more, visit KnockAtTheGate.com.

Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment is produced by Sean Hudock.



(Updated October 30, 2020)