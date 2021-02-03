Tamara Tunie, N’Kenge, Terence Archie, More Star in Black Butterfly Virtual Reading Beginning February 3

Jerry Foley directs Mary McCallum and N’Kenge's new work, to benefit Amas Musical Theatre.

Amas Musical Theatre presents a virtual reading of Black Butterfly, written by Mary McCallum and N’Kenge, beginning February 3 at 7 PM ET. Billed as a "surreal dramedy TV series with music," the virtual presentation, which includes a Q&A with the company, is available through February 6.

Directed by Jerry Foley, the cast features N’Kenge (Caroline, or Change), Terence Archie (Rocky: The Musical), and Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU) with Benjamin Eakeley (Orange is the New Black), Joy Hermalyn (Caroline, or Change), Tess Keisz, Kevin Kilner (Bonding), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change), Jahzara Martina, and John Preator (American Idol). Benjamin A. Vigil serves as stage manager.

In Black Butterfly, Tahja, a multi-dimensional aspiring Black opera singer, leaves behind the comforts of family life in Florida, the opportunity to work in the family business, and her engagement to pursue her dreams as a graduate student at Juilliard in New York City. The production incorporates a mixture of pre-existing and new musical theatre, jazz, hip-hop, opera, blues, and soul music into Tahja’s journey.

N’Kenge and writing partner McCallum have just signed with Goff Productions to develop Black Butterfly as a full series. “We are so thrilled to have just signed a development deal with TV producer Gina G. Goff (Goff Productions)," N'Kenge told Playbill.com. "We will be working together to produce Black Butterfly as a one-hour music dramedy series. It truly is a wonderful way to start 2021 combined with being the very first TV pilot that Amas Musical Theatre has ever featured in their musical development program.”

Tickets for the virtual presentation are free, but reservations are required at AmasMusical.org. All proceeds benefit Amas Musical Theatre’s education programs.



(Updated February 5, 2021)