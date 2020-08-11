Tamika Lawrence and Joey Contreras Are Part of August 11 Broadway Buskers Virtual Concert Series

Alice Ripley, Eisa Davis, Taylor Iman Jones, Adam Pascal, and more have joined the lineup for upcoming performances.

Broadway Buskers, the annual Times Square concert series celebrating singer-songwriters of the theatre community, continues August 11 at 7 PM ET. The series is presented online this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.

Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron, the free live streamed concerts launched July 21 and continue Tuesday evenings through October 27. For the second year, Musical Theatre Factory co-curates with queer, trans, BIPOC artists of excellence from the MTF community.

The August 11 performance features Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not, Break from the Line ) and Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change, Come From Away).

Newly announced performers through the end of September follow:

August 18

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown, In the Heights)

Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show)

J. Robert Spencer (Next to Normal, Jersey Boys)

August 25

Jaime Jarrett (Wonder Boy, Queer Baby Jesus)

Jen Sánchez (The Rose Tattoo, Sunday in the Park with George)

Joel Waggoner (Be More Chill, School of Rock)

September 1

Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love in Hate Nation)

Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida)

Josh Walker (Side Show, Radio City Christmas Spectacular)

September 8

Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Heathers)

Grace McLean (The Great Comet, In The Green)

Dru Serkes (Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages)

September 15

Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys, Hairspray)

Margo Seibert (Rocky, Octet)

Rona Siddiqui (Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, One Good Day)

September 22

Eisa Davis (The Secret Life of Bees, Preludes)

Tidtaya Sinutoke and Isabella Dawis (Half the Sky)

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman)

September 29

baby chemist (Katie Lee Hill & Travis Artz: New Amsterdam, SpongeBob LIVE)

Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Hamilton)

Although the concerts are free to stream, viewers are encouraged to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Visit TimesSquareNYC.org for more information.

