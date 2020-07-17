Tamika Lawrence, Heath Saunders, Lauren Elder, More Set for Broadway Buskers Virtual Concert Series

Ben Cameron will host the live streamed performances.

Broadway Buskers, the annual Times Square concert series celebrating singer-songwriters of the theatre community, will be presented online this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.

Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron, the free live streamed concerts will launch July 21 at 7 PM and continue Tuesday evenings through October 27. For the second year, Musical Theatre Factory co-curates with queer, trans, BIPOC artists of excellence from the MTF community.

Although the concerts are free to stream, viewers are encouraged to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

The current lineup follows:

July 21

Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart)

Rachel Potter (The Addams Family, Evita)

July 28

Melissa Li & Kit Yan, with special guest Sushma Saha (Interstate, MISS STEP, Cancelled)

Ben Wexler (Washington Square)

August 4

Lauren Elder (Mary and Max, Hair)

James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful)

August 11

Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not, Break from the Line )

Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change, Come From Away)

Visit TimesSquareNYC.org for more information.

