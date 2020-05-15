Tanglewood Cancels 2020 Summer Season Due to COVID-19; Announces Virtual Programming

Concerts with Yo-Yo Ma, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and more will be presented online.

Tanglewood, the Massachusetts music complex in the Berkshires, has canceled its 2020 summer programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place, organizers will release a slew of online concerts from scheduled artists, including cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the Boston Symphony Orchestra (which operates the venue) in addition to other virtual programming.

Video stream performances of 2020 Tanglewood guest artists will begin July 4 at 8 PM ET on Tanglewood.org and continue each Saturday through August 22. This includes pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Jeremy Denk, violinist Augustin Hadelich and pianist Orion Weiss, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, violinist Gil Shaham, pianist Conrad Tao, pianist Daniil Trifonov, and violinist Pinchas Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth.

In addition, a recital series of Boston Symphony Orchestra musicians and other Ozawa Hll scheduled performers will begin July 3, continuing each Friday and Wednesday through August 21.

The performances will be filmed throughout June and July at Tanglewood’s Linde Center and other concert halls around the world. These three newly created online offerings are available for a small fee and will remain available for one week following their premieres.

A series of free content will also be available throughout the summer, highlighting past performances at the venue. Artists featured in these videos include the BSO, the Boston Pops, James Taylor, John Williams, and more.

The Tanglewood Learning Institute (TLI) will continue to offer a variety of programs to engage classical arts musicians and fans alike. Highlights include Q&A series with luminaries like Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart and a Master Class series with Yo-Yo Ma and others.