Tartuffe, Starring Raúl Esparza and Samira Wiley, Streams Through July 12

Molière in the Park presents Richard Wilbur’s translation of the Molière classic.

Molière in the Park's recorded live stream of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur’s translation of Molière’s Tartuffe is now available at this link on YouTube through July 12.

The cast includes four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, The Homecoming), Emmy winner Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange Is the New Black), Kaliswa Brewster (Billions), Toccarra Cash (The Play That Goes Wrong), Chris Henry Coffey (Bronx Bombers), Naomi Lorrain (Orange Is the New Black), Jared McNeill (Battlefield), Jennifer Mudge (The Irishman), Rosemary Prinz (Tribute), and Carter Redwood (When January Feels Like Summer). Molière in the Park Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien helmed the reading.

When Tartuffe, a dubiously pious crook happy to use the Bible as a prop for personal gain, and Oronte, a naive, lost, and aging patriarch lusting for his fleeting power, meet, division and chaos take over until lies are exposed.

In a previous statement, Tiberghien and Co-Founding Producer Garth Belcon said, “We are disturbed and appalled by the corrosive and dangerously divisive nature of religious double standards and questionable moral righteousness we are currently witnessing. Turning to Tartuffe, with this company of actors and creative team has been healing. Our goal is to reinforce the power of faith, love and respect for every human life, versus religious posturing for economic or political gain.”

The creative team also includes production designer Kris Stone, video programmer and technology consultant Andrew Carluccio, sound designer and composer Paul Pinto, animators Emily Rawson and Jonathan Kokotajlo, visual director John Freeman/Century Tree, production manager Thyra Hartshorn, and marketing associate Celine Ariniello.

To appeal to its French-speaking audience, hearing-impaired audience, and language learners, MIP will offer closed captions in French and English. Following the two live performances, Molière in the Park will host a live Q&A with team members. Attendees can submit questions through YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, or Instagram direct messages during the event or immediately after.

