Taylor Iman Jones, Miguel Cervantes, Diana DeGarmo, More Will Star in Stream of BKLYN the Musical

Meg Fofonoff directs the 2004 Broadway musical by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson.

Art Lab and ShowTown Productions will present a streaming version of BKLYN The Musical June 4–6 at 8 PM ET on Broadway on Demand.

Directed by Meg Fofonoff, the cast features Diana DeGarmo (Hair, BKLYN national tour) as Brooklyn, Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton, American Idiot) as Taylor, Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, The Devil Wears Prada) as Faith, Quentin Earl Darrington (Once On This Island, Ragtime) as Streetsinger, Felicia Boswell (Memphis, Shuffle Along…) as Paradice, and Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies, All Shook Up), and Lauren Molina (The Skivvies, Rock of Ages) as the City Weeds.

The creative team also includes costume designer Jennifer Tremblay, music director Sean Mayes, music/audio producer and mixer Meg Toohey, and director of photography Howie Michael Smith. Casting is by Alexandre Bleau.

The musical, originally directed on Broadway in 2004 by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun, is written by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson. The Broadway company featured Eden Espinosa (Rent, Wicked) as Brooklyn, Tony winner Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!, West Side Story) as Faith, and Ramona Keller (Hercules) as Paradice.

BKLYN tells the story of the City Weeds, five homeless musicians who band together to transform their neighborhood beneath the Brooklyn Bridge. The City Weeds share the story of Brooklyn—a Parisian singer—in addition to their own stories. Orphaned after her mother’s death, Brooklyn travels to the United States in search of her father and the life she always dreamed of.

