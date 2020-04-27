Taylor Louderman Invites Students From Around the World to Help Workshop New Musical Online

Tickets to participate in the virtual three-day education intensive of Pitch In are now available.

When a planned summer workshop of her new musical Pitch In was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, Tony nominee Taylor Louderman—and show co-creators Hannah Kloepfer and Nat Zegree—began thinking of ways in which they could continue to develop the show, virtually. First seen at the Ozark Actors Theater in Missouri last year, Pitch In: The Musical is a show for performers aged 12–16 of all genders and flexible cast sizes.

With the dual mission of continuing to develop the show while providing an education opportunity for young performers, Louderman, Kloepfer, and Zegree have launched three-day workshop intensives. Open to students across the globe, the workshop takes place over Zoom.

Tickets are priced at $200, which gives each student access to the creative process and opportunities to perform. Capacity is at 20 students for the next workshop, running April 29–May 4. Click here for more information.

“We realized pretty quickly that ours was by no means the only show to be canceled as a result of the coronavirus, and our hearts went out to all the students unable to perform the shows they’ve been working so hard on!” Kloepfer shares.

Throughout the workshop process students meet three times with the creative team and work on self-tapes and auditions, scene work, music rehearsals, assembling cast recordings, and a full-cast table read and discussion on the final day.

“One of the greatest joys so far is how quickly these students have connected with each other outside of rehearsals," says Louderman. "We keep getting notes from cast members excited to have been able to make a new group of friends who share their love of theatre! It’s a real bit of light for us in a very uncertain time.”

Pitch In: The Musical follows the students of a small-town middle school that has lost its funding for its extracurricular activities. When the principal asks the students to pitch ideas to save their school, we see them navigate stage fright, sabotage, and new friendships as they learn what it really means to work as a team.⁣