Taylor Louderman Weds Brooks Toth in Florida

By Playbill Staff
Jun 16, 2020
 
The Mean Girls Tony nominee and her husband had originally planned to be married in a ceremony in Missouri.
Mean Girls' Taylor Louderman married her partner Brooks Toth in a ceremony at Jupiter Lighthouse Park in Florida this month. The Tony nominee shared the news of her marriage over Instagram June 15.

Louderman and Toth had originally planned to be married on June 14 in a ceremony in St. Louis, but changed their plans due to the ongoing public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We got married in the time of corona!" shared the Tony nominee. "And as sad as we were to not have EVERYONE we love there, we so enjoyed a quaint, picture-perfect day."

Louderman and Toth met in 2018. After meeting at a party, their first date was at a theatre district wine bar post-performance.

