Taylor Mac, Niegel Smith, and More Launch $10 Monthly Subscription Service to Help Artists Below the Poverty Line During COVID-19

Dominique Morisseau, Annie Baker, Paula Vogel, Sarah Ruhl, and Lynn Nottage are among those donating content to The Trickle Up.

Over 50 New York City artists have banded together to launch The Trickle Up, a video streaming service—available at $10 a month—from which donations will be used to help artists living below the poverty line during the coronavirus pandemic. The platform, launched March 23, aims to get 10,000 subscribers and to then distribute $10,000 to 10 different artists affected by COVID-19 cancellations every month.

Sign up to receive content from The Trickle Up here.

Trickle Up is launched by Taylor Mac, Kristin Marting, Morgan Jenness, Emily Morse, and Niegel Smith, along with the aid of participating artists like playwrights Mac, Dominique Morisseau, Annie Baker, Paula Vogel, Suzan-Lori Parks, Lynn Nottage, Lucas Hnath, Sarah Ruhl, Lloyd Suh, Kristoffer Diaz, Ann Washburn, Lisa Kron, and Lisa D’Amour, directors Rachel Chavkin, Lear DeBessonett, Liesl Tommy, Smith, and many more.

Subscriber will receive access to readings of plays (including cut scenes and more exclusive content), displays of new designs from the likes of Clint Ramos and Machine Dazzle, performances of new songs or dances (Tony winner André De Shields, Basil Twist, and Straight White Men's Tye Defoe are among the contributors), and much more.

READ: Ars Nova Cancels Remainder of 2020 Season; Rattlestick Goes Online, and More—How NYC's Coronavirus Restrictions Impacts Off-Broadway Houses

Other artists contributing their time and creativity include Penny Arcade, Sharon Bridgforth, Helga Davis, Viva DeConcini, Faye Driscoll, Anastasia Durasova, Bridget Everett, Greg Glassman, Marika Hughes, Mia Katigbak, Jeyn Levison and Joshua Waletzky, Bianca Leigh, Dana Lyn, Ellen Maddow, Kristin Marting, Dirty Martini, Miguel Gutierrez, Diana Oh, Annie-B Parson, Peggy Shaw, Sxip Shirey, Darrel Thorne, Tigger!, Adrienne Truscott, Lois Weaver, Weirdos.TV, and Paul Zimet.

In addition to these artists, 20 promotional partners have joined the cause: Brooklyn Arts Council, Brooklyn Arts Exchange, Beth Morrison Projects, Clubbed Thumb, The Flea Theater, HERE Arts Center, HowlRound, The Lark, Ma-Yi Theater Company, MAP Fund, NAATCO, New Dramatists, New Georges, New Ohio Theatre, On the Boards, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, Peoplmovr, The Play Company, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, and Times Square Arts.