Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce…Pandemic! Streams Live December 12

The Gary playwright blends music, film, burlesque, and "random acts of fabulousness" in this special streaming event.

Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce...Pandemic! streams live December 12, at 2 PM ET, 7 PM ET, and 10 PM ET, with an on demand release planned to follow. Blending music, film, burlesque, and "random acts of fabulousness," this show from Gary and A 24-Decade History of Popular Music playwright is an online version of an evolving holiday performance that judy has been performing around the country annually since 2017.

Tickets for the event are available from partnering theatres worldwide. Find a full list and links to buy tickets at TaylorMacHolidaySauce.com.

Holiday Sauce...Pandemic! is conceived and performed by Taylor Mac, who leads a creative team that includes music director and arranger Matt Ray, set and costume designer Machine Dazzle, production director Jeremy Lydic, and make-up designer Anastasia Durasova. Pomegranate Arts is the event's creative producer, with Linda Brumbach and Alisa E. Regas producing.

Mac's album version of Holiday Sauce, released earlier this year, is available digitally and as a CD from Bandcamp. The track list offers unique versions of holiday favorites, including "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Silent Night," and "Little Drummer Boy," along with the original song "Christmas with Grandma" and newer works such as Graham Nash's "Cathedral" and "Velvet Underground's "The Black Angel's Death Song" and "All Tomorow's Parties."

Both the album and live streams of Holiday Sauce are dedicated to the memory of Mother Flawless Sabrina, judy's drag mother who passed away weeks before Holiday Sauce premiered at New York City's Town Hall in 2017.

Mac (who uses the pronoun judy) made judy's Broadway debut as a playwright in 2019 with Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, though is perhaps best known for the epic 24-hour work, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, a 2017 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Other works include Hir, The Walk Across America for Mother Earth, The Lily's Revenge, The Young Ladies Of, Red Tide Blooming, and The Be(A)st of Taylor Mac. Mac was recently bestowed with the 2020 International Ibsen Award, and becomes the first American to win the honor often referred to as the "Nobel Prize for Theatre."