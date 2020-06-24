TCG Names New Cohort for Its Rising Leaders of Color Program

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   TCG Names New Cohort for Its Rising Leaders of Color Program
By Olivia Clement
Jun 24, 2020
 
Eight New York City-based leaders will take part in the fifth round of the initiative for BIPOC leaders in the field.
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_X_HR
Miranda Haymon Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tahnia Belle, Kareem Fahmy, Lanxing Fu, Miranda Haymon, Jasmine Johnson, Peter Kim, A'shanti Tyree, and Victor Vazquez will make up the fifth cohort of TCG's Rising Leaders of Color (RLC) Program. The national program from Theatre Communications Group seeks to develop and highlight exceptionally talented early-career BIPOC leaders in the field.

The 2020 cohort is made up of New York City-based leaders across various disciplines, from directing, writing and producing, to theatre administration and casting. Each participant will take part in a year-long curriculum designed to provide professional development, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

Lanxing Fu
Lanxing Fu

“Just as the uprising in our streets against police brutality and White supremacy is making powerful change, so too are BIPOC theatremakers leading our field toward a more just and thriving future,” said Teresa Eyring, executive director of TCG. “We look forward to working with this next cohort to continue building an ever-growing intergenerational network of BIPOC leaders.”

The RLC Program is supported by the Howard Gilman Foundation, The Hearst Foundations, and Walt Disney Imagineering.

Learn more about the initiative here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.