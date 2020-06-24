TCG Names New Cohort for Its Rising Leaders of Color Program

Eight New York City-based leaders will take part in the fifth round of the initiative for BIPOC leaders in the field.

Tahnia Belle, Kareem Fahmy, Lanxing Fu, Miranda Haymon, Jasmine Johnson, Peter Kim, A'shanti Tyree, and Victor Vazquez will make up the fifth cohort of TCG's Rising Leaders of Color (RLC) Program. The national program from Theatre Communications Group seeks to develop and highlight exceptionally talented early-career BIPOC leaders in the field.

The 2020 cohort is made up of New York City-based leaders across various disciplines, from directing, writing and producing, to theatre administration and casting. Each participant will take part in a year-long curriculum designed to provide professional development, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

“Just as the uprising in our streets against police brutality and White supremacy is making powerful change, so too are BIPOC theatremakers leading our field toward a more just and thriving future,” said Teresa Eyring, executive director of TCG. “We look forward to working with this next cohort to continue building an ever-growing intergenerational network of BIPOC leaders.”

The RLC Program is supported by the Howard Gilman Foundation, The Hearst Foundations, and Walt Disney Imagineering.

Learn more about the initiative here.